Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Eye €70 Million Fernandes Successor; Son to Follow Beckham Example
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
A €70 million (£60.8 million, $81.2 million) offer for Athletic Club midfielder Oihan Sancet is in the pipeline at Manchester United as Ruben Amorim prepares for life without Bruno Fernandes. (Source: Fichajes)
United have identified Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos as an alternative, even more ambitious transfer target. The Blues are thought to be reluctant to let the Brazilian midfielder join one of their Premier League rivals. Bayern Munich and Saudi side Al Qadsiah are also interested. (Source: talkSPORT)
Joshua Zirkzee is expected to request a summer move away from United as he frets over his place in the Netherlands World Cup squad. (Source: Daily Star)
Antoine Semenyo may be a leading target for half the Premier League, including Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, but he has his heart set on a move to Liverpool. (Source: indykalia)
Bournemouth are expected to demand more than £75 million ($100.1 million) for Semenyo, who grew up as an Arsenal fan. (Source: Daily Mail)
Chelsea’s pursuit of Porto’s €100 million-rated striker Samu Aghehowa has been complicated by a rival approach from Aston Villa. (Source: A BOLA)
Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovačić has attracted interest from the Premier League’s claret and blue contingent, Aston Villa and West Ham United. The former Inter deep-lying playmaker could alternatively return to Serie A by joining AC Milan. (Source: Mark Brus)
La Liga
Real Madrid retain concrete interest in Juventus’ star Khéphren Thuram, brother of Marcus and son of Lilian. The all-action midfielder could cost as little as €60 million ($69.6 million). (Source: Fichajes)
Barcelona’s attempts to snap up Hoffenheim’s Fisnik Asllani on the sly have been scuppered by the Premier League trio of Aston Villa, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, who are all also keen on the 23-year-old forward. (Source: TBR Football)
A shock switch to Atlético Madrid has been raised as a potential destination for Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski once his contract expires in June. Milan and Al Nassr are also credited with interest. (Source: Fichajes)
Endrick appears more likely to join Real Sociedad than Manchester United as his future increasingly seems to lie away from Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu in 2026. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Arsenal have also been tipped to make a move for Endrick on loan in January. (Source: Arsenal Station)
Crystal Palace are demanding a minimum of €30 million (£26.1 million, $34.8 million) for their tireless fullback Daniel Muñoz who is a clear target for Barcelona. (Source: Fichajes)
MLS
LAFC superstar Son Heung-min has been tipped to follow the example set by David Beckham and join a European club after the MLS season has finished to keep himself in shape ahead of this summer’s World Cup. Serie A side AC Milan, Beckham’s former employers, have been floated as a potential destination. (Source: Transferfeed)
San Diego are exploring a permanent move for Celta Vigo loanee Luca de la Torre. (Source: The Athletic).