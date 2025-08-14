Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Agree Baleba Fee; Chelsea, Barcelona Make Konate Offers
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to pay €70 million (£60.4 million, $82 million) to sign Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo, who could be sold to ease the La Liga side’s concerns over player registrations. (Source: Fichajes)
An agreement has been reached between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion over midfielder Carlos Baleba, who is set to move to Old Trafford in a deal worth €112 million (£96.6 million, $131.1 million). (Source: CFOOT)
Among Man Utd’s alternatives to Baleba is Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber, brother of Arsenal’s Jurrien. Some at Old Trafford believe the Dutchman is actually a better fit for Ruben Amorim’s tactical setup. (Source: FootballTransfers)
Jadon Sancho is refusing to accept a drop in salary in negotiations over an exit from Man Utd, complicating approaches from a number of clubs. (Source: TBR Football)
Bayern Munich have reignited their interest in Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, who is seen as one of the top targets for the Bundesliga champions. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Arsenal have halted their pursuit of Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze as they would rather use the funds to sign an out-and-out left winger, giving Tottenham a free run at the England international. (Source: TBR Football)
Crystal Palace want to sign Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott as a replacement for Eze and have not ruled out a swap deal involving center back Marc Guéhi. (Source: The Sun)
Chelsea are readying a bid for Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté as they seek to take advantage of his expiring contract. (Source: Chelsea News)
Rasmus Højlund has warmed to the idea of joining AC Milan this summer, having accepted his role at Man Utd is set to diminish this season. (Source: La Gazzetta dello Sport)
AC Milan have made an offer to sign Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior. The Gunners are demanding as much as £25 million ($33.9 million) to agree to his sale. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)
While Manchester City remain keen to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid, they have identified Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche as a cheaper alternative. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)
Aston Villa have spoken with Arsenal over a move for winger Leandro Trossard, who is valued at around £18 million ($24.4 million). (Source: FootballTransfers)
Meanwhile, Aston Villa have agreed to sell midfielder Jacob Ramsey to Newcastle United for £40 million ($54.3 million). (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
La Liga
Real Madrid have made new Tottenham captain Cristian Romero their top transfer priority for 2026, when he will enter the final year of his contract and could be available for a bargain price. (Source: Fichajes)
Barcelona sporting director Deco is determined to sign Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté ahead of Real Madrid and is readying a push to secure the Frenchman on a free transfer next summer. (Source: El Nacional)
Contact has already been made between Barcelona and Konaté, who has made it clear he is open to joining the Catalan giants. (Source: Sempre Barca)
Atlético Madrid are considering a move to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler on a loan deal late in the window. (Source: Héctor Gómez)
Meanwhile, Atlético Madrid are in talks to sign Juventus winger Nico González in a deal which would allow the Serie A side to pursue a new forward of their own. Reports have linked the Bianconeri with Man Utd’s Jadon Sancho. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)