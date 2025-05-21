Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Eye Amorim Replacement; Real Madrid Plot Mega Chelsea Swap
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United’s doubts over Ruben Amorim could force them to appoint a new manager this summer. Gazzetta dello Sport have revealed Inter boss Simone Inzaghi to be a leading candidate, although Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the Champions League finalist.
Liverpool are poised to join the competitive race to sign Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, according to Fichajes. Real Madrid’s interest in the 22-year-old has recently emerged, setting up a four-way race with Arsenal and Chelsea.
Chelsea are lining up a bid worth €80m for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, who remains a figure of interest for multiple clubs, including Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United, so say Fichajes.
Alternatively, Chelsea could snag Rodrygo if they accept Real Madrid’s ambitious swap proposal to bring Enzo Fernández to the Spanish capital. Real Madrid Confidencial claim that the La Liga giants could offer their Brazilian winger plus cash to secure a deal for the Argentine international.
Arsenal and Chelsea are both intensifying their efforts snap up Valencia centre back Cristhian Mosquera, CaughtOffside claim. The same outlet reports that the London rivals are also competing for the signature of Borussia Dortmund forward Jamie Gittens, yet it is Arsenal who are “leading the race.”
Newcastle United have been offered the chance to sign Juventus’ wantaway forward Dušan Vlahović, per Chronicle Live. Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United have all been credited with interest in the Serbian striker, although his steep wage demands—thought to be in excess of £192,000 ($258,000) per week—are a sticking point.
The Magpies have also entered the race to sign Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, according to talkSPORT. The sought-after striker would be available for £30 million ($40.3 million) this summer but is being closely watched by Manchester United and Chelsea.
La Liga
The financial package to bring Neymar Jr. back to Barcelona has been described as “manageable” by Fichajes. The Brazilian’s €10 million (£8.4 million; $11.3 million) annual salary is said to be within the club’s budget, while his playing profile as a right-footed left winger is also thought to be desirable for the Catalans.
Barcelona are refusing to make Lamine Yamal the best-paid member of their squad with his new contract, El Nacional report. In order to avoid falling into the same financial abyss as under previous regimes, the Catalan giants will insist on a salary which is less than Frenkie de Jong and Robert Lewandowski.
Fichajes claim that Atlético Madrid have enquired after a move for Liverpool misfit Darwin Núñez. The mercurial striker has also inspired interest from Serie A side Napoli according to reports from CaughtOffside.
Sky Germany claim that an offer for Núñez from an unnamed Saudi Pro League club has already been received by Liverpool. The same suitor is said to have also tabled bids for Diogo Jota and Luis Díaz.
Real Madrid have been closely scouting Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson. Formerly a target of Manchester City and Tottenham, the German midfielder is high on Madrid’s transfer wishlist according to Real Madrid Confidencial.