Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Propose Araujo Swap With Barcelona; Chelsea Make Rodrygo Contact
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim sees Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo as his ideal summer signing, claim El Nacional. A bid of €60 million (£50.5 million, $67.4 million) could be made if the Red Devils win the Europa League, but United would also be interested in a straight swap involving Marcus Rashford.
Arsenal will look to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leão if Gabriel Martinelli leaves the club this summer, according to Football Insider. The Brazilian is available for sale as Arsenal search for an upgrade in attack.
Also of interest to Arsenal is Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo. GIVEMESPORT claim the Gunners are working behind the scenes to try beat Man Utd, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest to a deal worth £60 million ($80.1 million).
GOAL Brasil state Chelsea have made contact with Real Madrid forward Rodrygo over a summer deal. The Blues feel there may be a unique chance to sign a player of his quality amid reports of unrest at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Meanwhile, The i Paper claim both Arsenal and Chelsea are looking at Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon. The Magpies are not actively looking to sell and Gordon himself is not desperate to leave.
After pulling out of the race to sign Florian Wirtz, GIVEMESPORT state Manchester City are determined to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White. The total package for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder could cost as much as €300 million (£252.4 million, $400.7 million)
Liverpool are exploring a move for Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze, per CaughtOffside. Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur are both interested in a deal which could cost £70 million ($93.5 million).
Potentially leaving Liverpool could be goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher who, according to The Sun, is a target for Aston Villa.
Man City are ready to rival Liverpool for the signature of Bournemouth left back Milos Kerkez, claim The i Paper. It will cost £45 million ($60.1 million) to sign the Hungary international.
Newcastle have reignited their interest in Al Ahli midfielder Gabri Veiga, TEAMtalk state. There is also interest in his services from Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
As they close in on Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, Man Utd still want another attacking midfielder. Le Progrès name Lyon’s Rayan Cherki as the preferred target for the Red Devils.
La Liga
Real Madrid want a new midfielder and, according to Fichajes, are set to bid for Chelsea‘s Enzo Fernández. A formal offer will arrive after the Club World Cup.
Elsewhere, MARCA claim it is Bayer Leverkusen‘s Florian Wirtz who sits at the top of the wishlist of incoming Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso. The boss also wants to re-sign Como midfielder Nico Paz.
There will, however, be no move to Real Madrid for Rayan Cherki of Lyon. Real Madrid Confidencial claim president Florentino Pérez believes the Frenchman is not the right fit for the squad.
Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone is in regular contact with Tottenham defender Cristian Romero, claim Fichajes. The Argentina international is Atléti’s top target for the summer.
Barcelona are ready to listen to offers for defender Eric Garcia, according to TodoFichajes. Como, Bayer Leverkusen, Girona and Real Sociedad are all said to be interested.
Fichajes state Barcelona are ready to offer players to Atlético Madrid in a bid to drive down the price of striker Julián Alvarez. The 25-year-old is open to changing clubs if presented with the right project.