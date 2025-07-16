Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Arch Rivals Eye Rashford; Barcelona Hatch Isak Plan
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Liverpool are considering a stunning swoop for Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford, the Daily Mail claim. Rashford is one of just six forward-thinking targets, alongside Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitiké, Napoli’s wantaway Victor Osimhen, Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and Brentford’s Yoane Wissa.
Manchester United have been tipped by Fichajes to make a move for Paris Saint-Germain centre back Lucas Beraldo.
Porto and Flamengo have both had offers for Chelsea’s João Félix rejected as the Portuguese playmaker continues to prioritize a return to his boyhood club Benfica, CaughtOffside report.
An approach from Aston Villa for Nicolas Jackson would “immediately trigger” a bid from Chelsea for playmaker Morgan Rogers, The Telegraph’s Matt Law has revealed.
There is serious danger that Man Utd’s approach for Bryan Mbeumo flounders completely after Brentford upped their asking price to £70 million ($94 million), according to The Guardian. Sir Jim Ratcliffe is said to be holding firm on a £65 million ($87.3 million) valuation.
Chelsea have held talks with Eberechi Eze’s representatives in an attempt to hijack Arsenal’s deal for the Crystal Palace star, Si Phillips has reported.
Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio has rejected an approach from Manchester City, so says TuttoMercatoWeb.
Palmeiras are shockingly willing to offer a £55 million ($73.8 million) for Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison, Terra sensationally claim.
Arsenal are nearing a deal to offload backup goalkeeper Karl Hein to Sevilla, CaughtOffside writes.
La Liga
If Liverpool do seal a record-breaking deal for Alexander Isak, Barcelona plan to take advantage of the club’s supposed need to sell and finally poach Luis Díaz, El Nacional muses.
As deals from Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister and Chelsea star Enzo Fernández stall, Real Madrid are expected to consider an approach for Inter midfielder Nicolò Barella, according to Fichajes.
Just a matter of months after tying Andriy Lunin down to a new contract, Real Madrid may be forced to offload the backup goalkeeper, Mundo Deportivo report. La Liga rivals Villarreal have been floated as a potential destination.
Atlético Madrid are ploughing forward with a deal for Thiago Almada with the express intention of placating Julián Alvarez, who is a long-term target for Barcelona, per SPORT.