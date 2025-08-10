Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Agree Baleba Deal; Chelsea Receive €150 Million Fernandez Bid
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Carlos Baleba’s representatives, indykalia News reports. The Red Devils are yet to settle on a suitable fee for the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder, who is expected to cost upwards of £100 million ($134.5 million).
Manchester City have tabled a record-shattering offer for Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, Fichajes boldly report. Pep Guardiola’s side are willing to pay an initial €200 million (£173.3 million, $232.9 million) with a further €50 million (£43.3 million, $58.2 million) available in add-ons.
Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Crystal Palace talisman Eberechi Eze, Sébastien Vidal claims. The Gunners are expected to pay £55 million ($74 million) for the England international.
Manchester United are mulling over the prospect of bringing in former Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer this summer as backup to Benjamin Šeško, CaughtOffside writes.
Liverpool have drawn up no Alexander Isak alternatives, Fabrizio Romano claims. The Reds are still waiting for Newcastle United’s no-sale stance to soften before piling back in with a British record bid.
Chelsea vice-captain Enzo Fernández is the subject of a €150 million (£130 million, $174.7 million) bid from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Fichajes.
Despite extensive interest in numerous rival goalkeepers, André Onana’s stay at Manchester United this summer is described as “increasingly likely” by The Times.
Liverpool’s interest in Parma center back Giovanni Leoni is described as “really serious” by FCInterNews. Inter and city rivals AC Milan are also interested in the 18-year-old gem.
La Liga
Crystal Palace center back Marc Guéhi has been hailed as a surprise defensive target for Real Madrid by Fichajes. The English star is a leading target for Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle.
Lamine Yamal has made it clear to Barcelona’s board that he expects Robert Lewandowski to remain in Catalonia this summer despite interest from Saudi Arabia, per El Nacional.
Real Madrid are demanding around €11 million ($12.8 million) for Dani Ceballos, who is prioritizing a return Real Betis amid links to the Saudi Pro League, per Fichajes.
Barcelona’s much sought-after Fermín López is adamant on playing more minutes this season, according to El Nacional. The academy graduate is expected to remain in Catalonia and fight for these opportunities, but has previously been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.