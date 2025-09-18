Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Battle Barcelona for Vlahovic; Chelsea, Liverpool Want Van de Ven
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is keen to pursue a deal for unsettled Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who is also a target for both Chelsea and Newcastle United. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Casemiro is considering leaving Man Utd when his contract expires next summer, having been enticed by an offer from Cristiano Ronaldo to join him at Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
Chelsea and Liverpool have both expressed interest in signing Tottenham Hotspur center back Micky van de Ven. Spurs are ready to double his wages with a new contract to fend off the interest. (Source: The Boy Hotspur)
Hugo Ekitiké is unlikely to have joined Liverpool if he had known that the Reds were also planning to sign Alexander Isak this summer. (Source: Julien Laurens)
Juventus are keen to sign Man City midfielder Bernardo Silva on a free transfer next summer after seeing the success Napoli have enjoyed with Kevin De Bruyne. (Source: Tuttosport)
United States manager Mauricio Pochettino is emerging as a potential target for Man Utd if they decide to sack Ruben Amorim. (Source: Daily Star)
Arsenal’s next transfer priority is Athletic Club midfielder Oihan Sancet, with the Gunners readying a bid of €80 million (£69.4 million, $94.7 million) for the 25-year-old Spain international. (Source: Fichajes)
AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is being lined up for a return to the Premier League next summer. Aston Villa, Newcastle and West Ham United are all chasing the former Chelsea man’s signature. (Source: Milan Web)
West Ham are considering re-hiring Slaven Bilić as pressure continues to grow on manager Graham Potter. (Source: talkSPORT)
La Liga
Chelsea are emerging as suitors for AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit, forcing Real Madrid to ramp up their pursuit of the 19-year-old Dutchman. (Source: Defensa Central)
Dušan Vlahović is expected to leave Juventus when his contract expires next summer and has interest from Man Utd, Atlético Madrid and Barcelona. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)
Barcelona are growing frustrated with the lack of progress in contract negotiations with midfielder Frenkie de Jong, fearing bumper offers from Saudi Arabia may have turned the Dutch international’s head. (Source: El Nacional)
Conor Gallagher is concerned that his limited role for Atlético will harm his chances of making England’s World Cup squad. Crystal Palace, Everton, Man Utd, Newcastle and Tottenham have all asked to be kept informed on his situation. (Source: TBR Football)
Andy Robertson is expected to leave Liverpool when his contract expires next summer and could agree a free transfer to Atlético, who chased the left back’s signature this year. (Source: Fichajes)