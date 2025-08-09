Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Chase €70 Million Midfielder; Arsenal Make Rodrygo Bid
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma wants to join Manchester United this summer, Anil Kandola writes. PSG are demanding £26 million ($34.9 million) for the Champions League winner.
On Man Utd’s radar is Como midfielder Nico Paz, Fichajes claims. The Red Devils are readying an offer of €70 million (£60.7 million, $81.5 million) for the young star, who remains in the sights of former employers Real Madrid.
Arsenal could make an offer of £44 million ($59.1 million) for Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, Corriere della Sera reports. Inter are negotiating a deal but are yet to strike an agreement with Atalanta.
Liverpool’s search for a young center back to replace Jarell Quansah has seen them turn to Toulouse’s Charlie Cresswell, per Rousing The Kop. Rennes’s Jérémy Jacquet, Wolfsburg’s Konstantinos Koulierakis and Club Brugge’s Joel Ordóñez are all under consideration.
Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich contract includes a release clause of £56 million ($75.3 million) for next summer, according to Football Insider. Former employers Tottenham Hotspur have plotted a dramatic reunion.
Nicolas Jackson wants to remain in the Premier League if he leaves Chelsea this summer, The Sun claims. The Blues value the Newcastle United target at over £70 million ($94.1 million).
Tottenham have ramped up their interest in signing Manchester City midfielder James McAtee, per TBR Football. The youngster is valued at around £40 million ($53.8 million).
West Ham United are ready to accept offers of £45 million ($60.5 million) for midfielder Lucas Paquetá, Football Insider states. Man City are long-term admirers of the Brazil international.
Tottenham and West Ham have both considered moves for Leicester City midfielder Bilal El Khannouss who, according to Ben Jacobs, has a relegation release clause of €26 million (£22.5 million, $30.3 million).
Two new faces are close to arriving at Newcastle United, NUFC Blog claims. A package worth around £35 million ($47 million) has been agreed for AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw, while Brentford striker Yoane Wissa could join for a similar fee.
La Liga
Atlético Madrid have joined the race to sign Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho, SPORT1 reports. The La Liga side are exploring a loan deal after rival suitors Borussia Dortmund began looking at other targets.
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick sees Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade as his preferred long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, Lucía Font writes. Bayern Munich are trying to sign the young German immediately.
Newcastle and Tottenham have both submitted offers of €50 million (£43.3 million, $58.2 million) for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, Fichajes reports, but the La Liga champions have blocked an exit for the versatile winger.
Arsenal are ready to make a loan bid for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo which would include a purchase clause of €90 million (£78 million, $104.8 million), Defensa Central states. Whether a permanent transfer would be optional or obligatory remains to be decided.