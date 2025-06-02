Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Chase Saudi Pro League Striker; Rodrygo Makes Arsenal, Chelsea Decision
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United are looking at bringing Al Hilal striker Aleksandar Mitrović back to the Premier League, claim talkSPORT. The former Fulham forward could be allowed to leave Saudi Arabia this summer and is also of interest to Everton and West Ham United.
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen could also be heading to Old Trafford. El Nacional state the La Liga champions want to use him as part of their bid for Marcus Rashford, with United open to such a swap.
Tottenham Hotspur have failed with a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi, according to Football Insider. The England international, also a target for Liverpool, is not interested in making such a move.
CaughtOffside report that Premier League sides are interested in signing Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber. Liverpool, Man Utd and Tottenham are all keen, as are Arsenal, who could reunite the Dutchman with brother Jurrien.
Manchester City’s move to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Rayan Aït-Nouri is expected to cost £45 million ($60.6 million), per TBR Football. City officials believe the Algeria international is better than other targets like Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez and Andrea Cambiaso of Juventus.
Liverpool have set a price tag of £25 million ($33.7 million) for defender Joe Gomez, Empire of the Kop state. Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Burnley, Everton, Leeds United, Newcastle United, Sunderland and West Ham are all interested.
Record claim Benfica are closing in on the signing of Chelsea forward João Félix. A deal could even be done before the Club World Cup.
La Liga
Despite reports claiming otherwise, AS state Rodrygo has not yet made up his mind about a possible departure from Real Madrid. Aware that Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City are all chasing his signature, the Brazil international will demand talks with new manager Xabi Alonso for clarity on his plans.
Fichajes name Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Asensio as a possible target for Atlético Madrid. The Spain international, who spent the second half of the campaign on loan with Aston Villa, is open to the move.
Real Madrid want Inter midfielder Nicolò Barella as their replacement for the departing Luka Modrić, according to TodoFichajes. The Italian, a target for Liverpool and Man City, is valued at up to €100 million ($113.5 million).
Barcelona are in talks with Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey over a free transfer this summer. The Sun state Partey actually wants to stay at the Emirates Stadium but is exploring his options as talks over a new contract have stalled.
Real Madrid are sweating over interest from Saudi Arabia in defender Antonio Rüdiger, per Foot Mercato. A new contract will soon be offered and there is confidence in Madrid that a deal will be agreed.
MLS
Charlotte FC have indicated a willingness to pay €8 million ($9.1 million) to sign Real Madrid defender David Alaba, according to Fichajes. Madrid are desperate to offload the high-earner to save on their salaries.
Fichajes also name Charlotte as suitors for departing Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy. New York Red Bulls are also keen on the Premier League icon, as are Leeds United and La Liga pair Valencia and Villarreal.