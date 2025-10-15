Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Ditch Baleba for £100 Million Gem; Real Madrid Handed Ruiz Swap Bid
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United are prioritizing a move for Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton rather than Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba in 2026. However, the competition will be fierce. (Source: The i)
Pep Guardiola is also a big admirer of Wharton, who he believes can be Manchester City’s ideal replacement for Rodri. (Source: Fichajes)
Arsenal have made it clear to Gabriel Jesus that he is free to leave the club as soon as the January transfer window, but the mercurial Brazilian isn’t yet ready to leave the European elite, squashing claims of a move to Palmeiras or Flamengo. (Source: ESPN Brazil)
Chelsea are prepared to rival Real Madrid and Bayern Munich for Nottingham Forest’s highly regarded center back Murillo. (Source: Fichajes)
Liverpool have joined the queue of suitors competing for the sought-after signature of Morgan Rogers. Aston Villa are expected to demand €80 million (£69.7 million, $92.8 million) for a player who is also wanted by Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. (Source: Fichajes)
Thomas Frank is keen on bringing his former Brentford favorite Kevin Schade to Tottenham Hotspur. (Source: Football Insider)
Manchester United have identified Al Qadsiah forward Mateo Retegui are a potential striker target. Last season’s Serie A top scorer could cost as much as €60 million (£56.6 million, $75.4 million). (Source: Telegrafi)
Retegui’s arrival could be facilitated by Joshua Zirkzee’s departure. West Ham United are interested in the Dutch striker who is expected to cost around £30 million ($39.9 million). (Source: Football Insider)
Real Madrid are bracing themselves for a dip into the choppy waters of a Kenan Yıldız transfer battle. The young Juventus star is the subject of interest from the likes of Man Utd, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal, but Madrid strike a typically confident tone. (Source: Defensa Central)
Manchester City are expected to learn the verdict of their seismic legal case against the Premier League either in the coming days or over November’s international break. The punishment could stretch from a fine to multiple relegations or anything in between. (Source: Football Insider)
La Liga
In their pursuit of Endrick, PSG are prepared to offer up Fabián Ruiz. Xabi Alonso is thought to be a fan of the influential Spanish midfielder but isn’t willing to lose his No. 9. (Source: Defensa Central)
Rather than one of the many marquee names floated, Barcelona are giving serious consideration to a move for Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal as Robert Lewandowski’s successor. (Source: Fichajes)
Vinicius Junior’s insistence on a €20 million ($23.2 million) signing-on bonus has proven to be the major sticking point during his contract extension negotiations with Real Madrid. (Source: Le Journal du Real)
The race to sign Dinamo Zagreb youngster Cardoso Varela is heating up between Barcelona and Chelsea. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
Barcelona are mulling over a swoop for Atlético Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios. (Source: Fichajes)