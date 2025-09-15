Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Divided Over Amorim Sack; Real Madrid Fear Konate Snub
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Bruno Fernandes is prepared to reconsider his commitment to Manchester United if the team does not start showing progress under Ruben Amorin soon. Clubs in Saudi Arabia continue to chase his signature. (Source: Football Insider)
Some executives inside Man Utd have been left stunned by the lack of pressure on manager Ruben Amorim, whose job remains safe despite the subject dividing the Old Trafford boardroom. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Manchester City have joined Liverpool in the race for Crystal Palace center back Marc Guéhi. Both sides are planning to pursue his signature on a free transfer next summer. (Source: The Mirror)
Liverpool are ready to rival Man Utd for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba in the January transfer window. (Source: indykalia)
Chelsea failed with a bid worth €70 million (£60.6 million, $82.1 million) for Juventus winger Kenan Yıldız during the summer. The Turkish international is valued at over €100 million (£86.5 million, $117.3 million). (Source: Calciomercato)
A knee injury derailed Yves Bissouma’s plans to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer. Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and West Ham United are among the sides to have made offers. (Source: Africafoot)
Everton and West Ham are both expected to try and sign Bissouma in January. (Source: Football Insider)
Aston Villa, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest are all interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in, who could look to leave the French side if he continues to struggle for minutes. (Source: Ontheminute)
Bayern Munich center back Dayot Upamecano is emerging as a target for Man Utd, PSG and Real Madrid, with all three sides chasing his signature on a free transfer. (Source: Fichajes)
West Ham are considering a move for former Forest manager Nuno Espírito Santo if they choose to sack Graham Potter. (Source: Alan Nixon)
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna was a guest in the West Ham boardroom during their recent defeat to Tottenham. (Source: Football Insider)
La Liga
Liverpool are ready to launch a bid of €50 million (£43.3 million, $58.6 million) for Barcelona center back Ronald Araújo, with the La Liga side understood to be open to negotiating. (Source: Fichajes)
Real Madrid are worried that their ongoing battle with La Liga referees will ultimately scare Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté away. The Frenchman dreams of making the move to the Santiago Bernabéu but may prefer a smoother life elsewhere. (Source: Defensa Central)
Barcelona are battling Arsenal for the signing of Palmeiras defender Luiz Benedetti. The 19-year-old is valued at €15 million (£13 million, $17.6 million) but Barcelona are only prepared to offer €12 million (£10.4 million, $14.1 million). (Source: Diego Firmino)
Barcelona winger Dani Rodríguez is being lined up for a January loan move to Celta Vigo. (Source: Estadio Deportivo)
Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has been left stunned by the size of Arsenal’s contract offer to William Saliba, which is on par with Jude Bellingham’s earnings and well beyond what Los Blancos are prepared to pay the Frenchman. As a result, Madrid are losing hope of getting a deal done. (Source: Defensa Central)