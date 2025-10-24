Transfer Rumors: Man Utd’s €120 Million Double Swoop; Real Madrid Propose Caicedo Swap
Premier League
Chelsea are ready to rival Liverpool in pursuit of Bayern Munich center back Dayot Upamecano, whose contract demands are a source of tension inside the Bundesliga giants. (Source: SPORT BILD)
Manchester United have set aside €120 million (£104.5 million, $139.3 million) to fund a January double swoop for Athletic Club midfielder Oihan Sancet and Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande. (Source: Fichajes)
Another target for Man Utd is Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović, but his price tag of €80 million (£69.7 million, $92.9 million) is likely to cause a significant problem. (Source: Mark Brus)
Everton are looking to re-sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison, who could be sold to fund a move for a new forward. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Manchester City are ready to listen to offers for midfielder Mateo Kovačić, who has Premier League admirers in the shape of Aston Villa and West Ham United. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu is emerging as a target for both Newcastle United and Tottenham. (Source: Tutto Juve)
Arsenal will go head-to-head with Barcelona to sign 15-year-old Montpellier striker Laciné Megnan-Pavé. (Source: L’Équipe)
Chelsea have made an offer of €80 million (£69.7 million, $92.9 million) for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. The Spanish side do not need money, however, and have asked for either Enzo Fernández or Moisés Caicedo as part of a swap deal. (Source: E-Notícies)
Caicedo has no interest in leaving Chelsea and the Blues would not entertain any offers whatsoever for his signature. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)
La Liga
Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is so desperate to sign Juventus winger Kenan Yıldız that he would sell any member of his squad other than Kylian Mbappé to raise the €100 million (£87.1 million, $116.1 million) needed to get a deal done. (Source: Giovanni Branchini)
During Real Madrid’s recent meeting with Juventus, the two clubs discussed a swap deal involving Yıldız and unsettled striker Endrick. (Source: Defensa Central)
Endrick’s representatives recently met with Madrid officials and a January loan exit was agreed. The Brazilian wants to leave Spain and is demanding a move to a club in the Champions League. (Source: El Chiringuito)
Marc-André ter Stegen is free to leave Barcelona on loan in January. Chelsea, Man Utd, Newcastle, Tottenham and West Ham have all been offered his services. (Source: TBR Football)
Despite Ansu Fati’s impressive start to life at Monaco, Barcelona have no plans to bring the young winger back to Catalonia. (Source: SPORT)