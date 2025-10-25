Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Eye €100 Million Winger; Yamal Attracts Record-Shattering Bid
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United have accelerated their interest in AC Milan forward Rafael Leão. The Portuguese star, who is also admired by Chelsea, is thought to be worth between €80–100 million (£69.9–87.3 million, $93–116.3 million). (Source: Fichajes)
In their attempts to replicate Mohamed Salah’s staggering output in his prime, Liverpool are prepared to sign both Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth and Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon this summer. (Source: Football Insider)
Man Utd are expected to prioritize a move for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton above and beyond any pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City have formed an orderly queue of keen suitors looking on admiringly at Bayern Munich’s latest wonderkid, Lennart Karl. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Liverpool and Real Madrid are poised to duel in another transfer battle next year as the Premier League champions rival the Spanish giants for the signature of Juventus midfielder Khéphren Thuram. Neither team are put off by his €70 million (£61.2 million, $81.4 million) asking price. (Source: Fichajes)
Speculation of a prospective move to Bayern Munich for United captain Bruno Fernandes has been roundly quashed. (Source: CF Bayern Insider)
Marc Guéhi could find himself at Anfield sooner than expected. While it is no certainty, Liverpool may very well opt to snap up the Crystal Palace center back as soon as January if he remains available for just £35 million ($46.6 million). (Source: Football Insider)
However, Bayern Munich are also well-placed in the race to sign Guéhi, with the defender’s representatives spotted in discussion with the Bundesliga champions this week. (Source: Christian Falk)
Manchester City have been tipped to consider former club captain and current Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany as Pep Guardiola’s successor at the Etihad. (Source: Didi Hamann)
La Liga
Paris Saint-Germain are so eager to sign Lamine Yamal they would be willing to shatter the world transfer record they set in 2017 to buy Neymar, with an offer of €350 million ($406.9 million) on the table. Barcelona have no intention to let this star forward leave. (Source: El Nacional)
Serie A outfit Inter are preparing an offer worth €58 million ($67.4 million) in an attempt to hijack Real Madrid’s deal with Como to take Nico Paz back to the Santiago Bernabéu next summer. (Source: Flashscore)
Real Madrid have entered the race for Elliot Anderson’s signature. Liverpool and Manchester United are both closely pursuing the Nottingham Forest midfielder. (Source: Defensa Central)
Porto’s prodigious star Rodrigo Mora has previously attracted interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid but PSG have elbowed their way into the transfer race. The defending European champions are willing to stump up €70 million for the 18-year-old gem. (Source: Fichajes)