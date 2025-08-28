Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Eye Amorim Replacement; Vinicius Jr to Leave Real Madrid for Free
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United have given serious thought over Ruben Amorim’s sacking after a dire start to the season. Failure to beat Burnley this weekend could spell his demise. Real Madrid icon Zinedine Zidane and Julen Lopetegui, formerly of the Spanish giants himself, as well as West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, have been identified as potential replacements for the Portuguese boss. (Source: Fichajes)
A separate report has linked Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner and Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola with the United hot seat. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Liverpool are considering a late swoop for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo. (Source: Anfield Index)
Arsenal right back Ben White has been raised as a potential target for Chelsea. (Source: Si Phillips)
Atlético Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher has generated interest from Manchester United. Newcastle United, Everton, West Ham United and Crystal Palace are also monitoring the England international. (Source: TBR Football)
Man Utd’s exiled left back Tyrell Malacia has received an approach from La Liga outfit Elche. (Source: VI)
Manchester City have accepted a €17 million (£14.7 million, $19.8 million) bid for Manuel Akanji from AC Milan, who have offered the Swiss defender a five-year contract. (Source: Esteemed Kompany)
Chelsea’s interest in Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers is said to be “becoming serious” although they have been quoted with a fee of £80 million ($107.9 million). Tottenham Hotspur are also thought to be closely monitoring the situation. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Rio Ngumoha is set to sign a contract worth £1,000 ($1,300) per week when he is eligible for a senior Liverpool deal after turning 17 on Friday. (Source: Daily Mail)
Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Jørgen Strand Larsen “politely” requested to leave Molineux for Newcastle only to be met with a firm rebuttal. (Source: The Athletic)
Newcastle have been tipped to make a late move for Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade in their continued search for a No. 9. (Source: Daily Mail)
La Liga
Real Madrid have not ruled out the prospect of letting Vinícius Júnior leave as free agent in 2027 after repeatedly failing to find a suitable contract agreement. (Source: Fichajes)
Chelsea are preparing to increase their bid for Barcelona’s Fermín López to a hefty €65 million (£56.1 million, $75.6 million). (Source: SPORT)
Former Real Madrid manager José Mourinho is planning a raid on Los Blancos for the talented backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. (Source: AS)
Real Madrid have been quoted a price tag of €40 million ($46.5 million) for AZ Alkmaar prodigy Kees Smit. (Source: DefensaCentral)
AC Milan are ready to table a bid worth €30 million ($34.9 million) for Barcelona center back Andreas Christensen. (Source: Fichajes)