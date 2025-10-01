Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Eye Arsenal Legend As Amorim Replacement; Chelsea Agree Valverde Swap
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United have identified Como boss and former Arsenal captain Cesc Fàbregas as the perfect manager to take over from Ruben Amorim and lead a long-term rejuvenation of the listing behemoth. (Source: Corriere Como)
Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s decision to include Sir Gareth Southgate as a candidate on United’s shortlist of Amorim replacements has left the club’s technical staff “bemused.” (Source: Indykalia)
Liverpool are said to be confident that Ibrahima Konaté will extend his stay at Liverpool after handing the long-time Real Madrid target an improved contract offer. (Source: L’Équipe)
Arsenal have joined Liverpool and Chelsea in the battle to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. (Source: Fichajes)
Amid a defensive injury crisis, Chelsea are prepared to rival Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Barcelona center back Ronald Araújo. (Source: Sport)
Tottenham are judged to be more likely to sign Crystal Palace captain Marc Guéhi than Liverpool, Real Madrid or Barcelona. (Source: CaughtOffside)
In order to scare off Real Madrid, Arsenal have made William Saliba one of the highest-paid defenders in world football with his new long-term contract. (Source: L’Équipe)
La Liga
Chelsea would sanction a straight swap deal which would see Enzo Fernández head to Real Madrid in exchange for Federico Valverde. Despite the current storm of speculation surrounding the Uruguayan, the Spanish giants are not considering his exit. (Source: Defensa Central)
Rodrygo wants to “take on a new challenge” and has settled on leaving Real Madrid for a Premier League club. Manchester City are currently leading the race for his signature. (Source: Fichajes)
Barcelona’s next bright young hope Dro Fernández is fielding offers from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City but currently has no intention of leaving Catalonia. (Source: TBR Football)
Man City are prepared to test Fernández’s resolve with a €15 million (£13.1 million, $17.6 million) bid. (Source: Fichajes)
Paris Saint-Germain’s Luis Enrique is keen on plundering his former club Barcelona for defender Eric García. (Source: Sport)