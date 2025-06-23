Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Eye Arsenal Striker Target; Lamine Yamal Unrest at Barcelona
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United have been tipped by Fichajes to rival Arsenal for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins this summer. The England international is a long-time target for the Gunners and is expected to be available for around £40 million ($53.9 million).
United and Arsenal have been forced to focus on Watkins thanks to recent developments surrounding their alternative target, Victor Osimhen. Al Hilal have tabled an eye-watering €160 million (£137 million, $184.2 million) offer for Napoli’s frontman, Corriere dello Sport writes. Liverpool and Chelsea have also been linked with the in-demand center forward.
In their continued search for another forward, L'Équipe claim that Manchester United have “made inquiries” into a deal for Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku.
Chelsea are prepared to shop around the Premier League themselves. The Blues have been linked with a move for Nottingham Forest’s defensive star Murillo, who is valued at around £68 million ($92.2 million), per CaughtOffside.
Newcastle United have emerged as surprise contenders to sign Manchester United’s mercurial forward Marcus Rashford, Football Insider claim.
Nat Phillips, the English center back who became something of a cult hero at Liverpool due to his unexpected prominence during COVID lockdown, is poised to join West Bromwich Albion on a permanent deal, according to The Athletic.
Less than six months of sanctioning his arrival, Pep Guardiola is willing to offload Manchester City midfielder Nico González, Fichajes claim.
Thomas Frank is expected to push his new Tottenham Hotspur employers to sign relegated Southampton fullback Kyle Walker-Peters this summer, according to CaughtOffside. Spurs will likely face competition from Crystal Palace, Newcastle and West Ham United.
La Liga
Several corners of the Barcelona dressing room are in a state of “unrest” in reaction to Lamine Yamal’s influence over the club’s transfer strategy, El Nacional sensational reports. Following his heavy involvement in the deal for Nico Williams, some of Yamal’s teammates feel as though the teenager has “crossed a line” by recruiting his friends.
Xabi Alonso has had a change of heart, Fichajes insist. The Real Madrid manager is thought to have dropped his demands for an orthodox No. 9 after the emergence of Gonzalo García at this summer’s Club World Cup.
Chelsea and Bayern Munich have both had offers for Barcelona midfielder Fermín López rebuffed this summer, per El Nacional. The club’s academy graduate is adamant that his future remains in Catalonia, yet Hansi Flick does not consider him to be a starter.
Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for center back Ronald Araújo, Fichajes muse. A known target for Manchester United, Araújo is expected to be available for €60 million ($69.1 million).