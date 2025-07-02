Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Eye Champions League Finalist; Arsenal Make Huge Gyokeres Progress
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
After a very public spat with Inter captain Lautaro Martínez, Hakan Çalhanoğlu is set to leave San Siro this summer. Orazio Accomando claims that Manchester United and Fulham have made “inquiries” into the revered Serie A midfielder, who could leave for €40 million ($47.2 million) this summer.
Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mané is leading the charge to convince Luis Díaz to join him and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr, according to El Nacional.
Díaz’s perceived willingness to leave Liverpool amid growing speculation of interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich is said to be a result of his modest weekly salary of around £50,000 ($68,000). However, the Liverpool Echo claim that Díaz is actually entitled to £140,000 ($190,000) per week.
Shortly after L’Équipe reported that Arsenal were close to striking an agreement with Viktor Gyökeres, a separate story from Football Transfers claimed that terms for a five-year contract had been settled upon between the player and London club. It remains to be seen if Arsenal and Sporting can find common ground.
The Gunners are also growing in confidence that a deal can be struck for Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, who is expected to “make it clear” he wants to leave after the Club World Cup, TBR Football writes.
Reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain are also thought to be interested in Rodrygo, who PSG Talk expect to cost as much as €100 million ($117.9 million).
Newcastle United are “confident” that Alexander Isak will not be lured away to Liverpool this summer after lining up a record-breaking new wage packet for the Sweden striker, Football Insider claims.
Ederson has made it abundantly clear that he is staying at Manchester City, but Fichajes insist that Pep Guardiola’s side could still recruit a new goalkeeper in the form of Porto’s €75 million ($88.4 million) rated Diogo Costa.
Sunderland are closing in on a €25 million ($29.5 million) deal for Chelsea’s wantaway goalkeeper Đorđe Petrović, Sacha Tavolieri reports.
Chelsea are actively looking for buyers to take Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke off their hands, Football Insider reports.
La Liga
Bayern Munich are willing to trigger Nico Williams’s Athletic Club release this week, SPORT report. The German champions have upped their salary offer to €12 million ($14.2 million), a figure which Barcelona simply can’t match.
Tottenham Hotspur are not prepared to waiver on their firm valuation of Cristian Romero at €70 million ($82.3 million), CaughtOffside claim. This asking price hasn’t scared off Real Madrid or Atlético Madrid just yet.
Real Betis and Real Oviedo are both pushing to sign Real Madrid’s latest sensation Gonzalo García on loan for the 2025–26 La Liga season, Fichajes reveal. Xabi Alonso is expected to keep the popular academy graduate.
Lamine Yamal is convinced that the return to fitness for Marc Bernal will “revolutionize” Barcelona in the coming season, per El Nacional.