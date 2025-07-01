Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Eye Champions League Winner; Arsenal Make Sesko Breakthrough
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United and Al Nassr are among the sides chasing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabián Ruiz, Foot Mercato reports. The Champions League winners are incredibly reluctant to entertain offers.
Also of interest to Man Utd is Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins. United in Focus claims the England international’s head may have been turned by the Red Devils.
Liverpool have reached an agreement on personal terms with Crystal Palace center back Marc Guéhi, DaveOCKOP writes, but a transfer fee is yet to be decided between the two clubs.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is keen to sign Al Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bounou after the Morocco international dazzled in their Club World Cup clash, according to Fichajes. Erling Haaland was spotted after the game seemingly encouraging ‘Bono’ to make the move.
Arsenal have offered a contract to Chelsea winger Noni Madueke, per Florian Plettenberg. The Blues could sell for the right price after agreeing deals for Jamie Gittens and João Pedro.
The Gunners have also made a breakthrough in negotiations over RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško and could agree on a fee of around €75 million (£64.3 million, $88.2 million), CaughtOffside states. Man City, Man Utd and Real Madrid are all tracking the situation in case Arsenal fail to get a deal done.
Aston Villa and Newcastle United are both keen on Porto striker Samu Aghehowa, Fichajes notes, but neither will meet his price tag of €100 million (£85.7 million, $117.6 million).
Inter and Juventus are both interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott, FootItalia claims. A fee of €58 million (£49.7 million, $68.2 million) would be needed but the Reds would lower their demands in exchange for a buy-back clause.
Liverpool could lose another young midfielder, O JOGO states, with Arsenal, Ajax, Braga and West Ham United among the sides chasing 22-year-old Tyler Morton.
If West Ham lose Mohammed Kudus this summer, talkSPORT predicts moves for Chelsea’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall or Carney Chukwuemeka. The Chelsea Chronicle adds the Blues have already failed with a swap bid involving Dewsbury-Hall and Kudus.
La Liga
Nico Williams has warned Barcelona they have until July 9 to finalise his transfer before he will listen to other offers, El Nacional writes. Bayern Munich pose the greatest threat to the La Liga champions.
Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has assured manager Xabi Alonso that Benfica left back Álvaro Carreras will be signed this summer, Defensa Central claims. Pérez has also admitted Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté is being lined up for 2026 after rejecting a new contract.
Atlético Madrid are in negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur over center back Cristian Romero, Rubén Uría reports. A deal worth an initial €55 million (£47.2 million, $64.7 million) has been proposed.
Those close to Rodrygo are unhappy with his involvement at this summer’s Club World Cup, The Athletic states. Arsenal are still interested in the Brazil international.
Real Madrid striker Gonzalo García is emerging as a target for Real Betis. Diario de Sevilla names Leeds United’s Mateo Joseph as a possible alternative.
Barcelona are ready to agree a contract buyout with midfielder Oriol Romeu, SPORT writes, in the hope of getting him off the books before pre-season begins.