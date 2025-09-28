Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Eye Shock Amorim Replacement; Al Nassr Choose Ronaldo Successor
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United’s search for Ruben Amorim’s successor has led them down the surprising path of considering freshly sacked West Ham United manager Graham Potter. (Source: Fichajes)
The Red Devils are also thought to be considering former England manager Sir Gareth Southgate, Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner and Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola. (Source: talkSPORT)
AC Milan are considering reigniting their interest in Liverpool defender Joe Gomez in January. (Source: Calciomercato)
Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva is the subject of serious interest from three Saudi clubs, Al Ahli, Al Qadsiah and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr. Were the latter to snap up Silva, he would be offered a four-year contract to ensure his stay stretched beyond Ronaldo’s expected departure in 2027 to become the new figurehead of the Saudi Pro League. (Source: talkSPORT)
Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is Manchester United’s first-choice option to replace Harry Maguire next year. (Source: Daily Star)
The Red Devils have been tipped to make a £65 million ($87 million) January offer for Branthwaite, although Liverpool are also interested in the England international. (Source: The Mirror)
Chelsea are attempting to hijack Real Madrid’s deal for Como playmaker Nico Páz. The Argentine is also admired by Tottenham Hotspur and is expected to cost in excess of €80 million (£69.9 million, $93.5 million). (Source: CaughtOffside)
Not content with their long-term pursuit of Enzo Fernández, Real Madrid are also considering a move for his Chelsea teammate Moisés Caicedo. (Source: TBR Football)
Arsenal could lose summer signing Kepa Arrizabalaga as soon as January if Cesc Fàbregas gets his way at Como. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Levante’s sought-after forward Etta Eyong, a keen target for Barcelona, is also thought to be on the radar of Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea. (Source: Fichajes)
La Liga
Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ahli are prepared to make Vinícius Júnior the best-paid player in the world, offering him a salary in excess of Cristiano Ronaldo’s reported €200 million ($234 million) yearly wage at Al Nassr. (Source: talkSPORT)
Al Hilal are also thought to be chasing after Vinícius as well, with a total package stretching to as much as €350 million ($409.2 million) being discussed. (Source: Fichajes)
Manchester City are demanding a minimum of €250 million (£218.5 million, $292.3 million) for Barcelona target Erling Haaland. (Source: El Nacional)
Barcelona’s interest in Karim Adeyemi could be complicated by Borussia Dortmund’s steep €80 million asking price. (Source: Fichajes)
Ferran Torres has attracted interest from Manchester United, Newcastle and Juventus. (Source: El Nacional)