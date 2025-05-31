Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Eye €80 Million Fernandes Replacement; Alonso’s Real Madrid Demand
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Consigned to the exit of Manchester United’s talismanic captain Bruno Fernandes, A BOLA write that Ruben Amorim is pushing the club to sign Sporting CP midfielder Pedro Gonçalves. The dainty attacking outlet has an €80 million (£67.4 million; $90.8 million) release clause in his contract.
In order to finance their record-breaking move for Florian Wirtz, El Nacional claim that Liverpool have slashed Luis Díaz’s asking price, dropping from a prohibitive figure of €80 million to a more reasonable sum of €50 million (£42.1 million; $56.7 million). This dramatic reduction has restored hope for long-term suitors Barcelona, although there is expected to be competition from Paris Saint-Germain and several Saudi Pro League clubs.
Not content with Wirtz, Liverpool are also after Atalanta’s highly revered defensive midfielder Ederson, per Tutto Atalanta.
The growing list of clubs interested in Arsenal’s top striker target Benjamin Šeško has now been expanded to include Barcelona, according to El Nacional. Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United have all also been linked with the in-demand forward.
Manchester City are advancing with their interest in Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki, Fabrizio Romano reports. Pep Guardiola’s side are readying a bid for a talented playmaker who has inspired interest from Manchester United and Liverpool.
It’s not just a question of new faces for City this summer. Calciomercato report that AC Milan have rebuffed the option to make Kyle Walker’s loan spell permanent, thereby sending him back to Manchester where he is not thought to be wanted.
Milan are also expected to send Chelsea loanee João Félix back to Stamford Bridge this summer. There have been a host of clubs linked with a move for the Portuguese forward, including his former employers Benfica, per CaughtOffside.
La Liga
Barcelona are mulling over a move for Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sané, Fichajes write. The former Premier League champion is poised to become a free agent this summer and has been the subject of competing interest from the north London pairing of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.
Incoming Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso has requested a striker which fits the classic striker profile the club have lacked since Joselu’s departure last summer, Iñaki Angulo has claimed. This has prompted links with Osasuna’s effective–if unfashionable–striker Ante Budimir.
Looking beyond this summer, Real Madrid Confidencial claim that the Spanish giants are planning to sign Manchester City talisman Rodri in 2026.
Following the impending arrival of Joan García from Espanyol, Marc-André ter Stegen’s future as Barcelona’s first-choice goalkeeper has come under question. The German international is thought to be keen on fighting for his place in Catalonia, although Manchester City have been credited with interest in the 33-year-old by Fichajes.
Atlético Madrid have already struck a verbal agreement to sign USMNT midfielder Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis this summer, MARCA report.
Reports of Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Real Madrid appear to have been wide of the mark. Foot Mercato claim that the 40-year-old forward has already agreed a new contract with Al Nassr. However, Sky Sports counter that report with the suggestion that Riyadh rivals Al Hilal have opened discussions with Ronaldo over a shock transfer.