Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Find New Rashford Suitor; Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid Target
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Inter have entered the race to sign Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford this summer, Fichajes write. The beaten Champions League finalists are set to battle Barcelona again in the scrap for the wantaway forward who could cost in the region of £40 million ($54.3 million).
Arsenal’s pursuit of Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has not yet gone completely cold, CaughtOffside claims. There was an approach for the England international in January and the Gunners could be more successful with an approach below Villa’s £60 million ($81.4 million).
Liverpool’s busy window is expected to continue with the acquisition of Rennes center back Abdelhamid Aït Boudlal, Le360 reports. There is also said to be interest from Newcastle United.
Manchester United have been tipped to wade into the race for Como playmaker Nico Paz by CaughtOffside. Real Madrid have widely been tipped to trigger the €8 million (£6.7 million; $9.1 million) buy-back clause in the midfielder’s contract, although Fichajes also cite interest from Bayer Leverkusen.
TEAMtalk insist that United’s “priority” target this summer is Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.
Tottenham Hotspur will only let captain Son Heung-min leave to join a Saudi Pro League side for a “significant fee”, the Independent reports.
There is set to be a transfer tug-of-war for Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar between four different Premier League clubs, CaughtOffside boldly claim. Rivals Manchester City and United are involved alongside Chelsea and Newcastle.
Following his Chelsea exit, Jadon Sancho is being chased by the Serie A pair AC Milan and Napoli, as well as Aston Villa, TEAMtalk report.
Villa are also considering a shock move for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, Si Phillips has claimed.
La Liga
Kylian Mbappé’s joking suggestion that Rayan Cherki should join Real Madrid has been taken seriously by members of the club’s hierarchy, DefensaCentral claim. The Lyon playmaker is considered to be a leading target for Manchester City and has also been monitored by Liverpool.
Barcelona midfielder Fermín López is expected to be the subject of a two-way scuffle between Chelsea and Bayern Munich, per El Nacional.
Real Madrid are also interested Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, per Fichajes. Xabi Alonso has reportedly requested a classic No. 9 profile, which the Serbian forward certainly fits.
Antony is leaning increasingly away from remaining at Real Betis, El Nacional reports. Atlético Madrid have been tipped to keep the Brazilian in La Liga, although there is also interest from Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal.
Beyond established stars, Real Madrid are also targeting Ajax 16-year-old Abdellah Ouazane, according to Pan Africa Football.