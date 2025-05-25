Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Slash Garnacho, Hojlund Prices; Modric Lines Up New Club
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United would be willing to part ways with Rasmus Højlund, a player who arrived less than two years ago at an eye-watering £72 million ($97.5 million), for as little as £25 million ($33.9 million), the Daily Mail claim.
Alejandro Garnacho has also seen his valuation “drop” in recent weeks, per Ben Jacobs. A long-term target for Chelsea and Napoli is expected to command less than the £60 million ($81 million) United were demanding during the January transfer window.
Arsenal have waded into the competitive race to sign Brighton & Hove Albion star Kaoru Mitoma, Sky Sports Germany report. Bayern Munich are also eyeing up a move for the Japan international after their deal to sign Florian Wirtz was hijacked by Liverpool. Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman are also thought to be on Arsenal’s radar.
If Bayern do miss out on Mitoma to Arsenal, they will shift their focus to AC Milan talisman Rafael Leão, Florian Plettenberg writes. The Portuguese star has also been linked with a move to Arsenal, but there should no longer be any competition from Barcelona.
Jack Grealish’s Manchester City future has been plunged into uncertainty after Pep Guardiola dropped the England international from the club’s final matchday squad of the Premier League season. The Daily Mail claim that Grealish will have “cruch talks” with City’s club hierarchy over the summer ahead of an expected exit.
Arsenal’s pursuit of several new recruits this summer has already sparked tension in the boardroom Football Transfers have revealed. Incoming sporting director Andrea Berta is said to prefer a move for Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres while casting doubt over RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško, who is thought to be a favorite for manager Mikel Arteta.
The Guardian write that Liverpool’s young star Ben Doak is being menacingly eyed up by Merseyside rivals Everton. The Reds rejected numerous bids for the talented teenager during the January transfer window and have slapped Doak with a steep £30 million ($40.5 million) asking price.
Newcastle have been credited with growing interest in Chelsea’s wantaway forward Christopher Nkunku, per Football Insider. The Magpies will likely face competition from Arsenal.
La Liga
As Frenkie de Jong’s contract renewal remains defiantly blank on the signature strip, Barcelona are giving serious thought to his summer sale El Nacional report. Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad have already tabled an eye-watering counter-offer worth €30 million ($25.2 million) to which De Jong is yet to respond.
After confirming his Real Madrid exit this summer, Luka Modrić has been tipped to join Serie A giants Inter this summer by Fichajes. The Champions League finalists are described as “determined” to sign the Croatian veteran who they could feasibly come up against in next month’s Club World Cup.
El Nacional claim that Barcelona have rejected offers for Fermín López in the region of €55–60 million ($65.2–68.2 million) from Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich.
Real Madrid are poised to make an official bid for Benfica left back Álvaro Carreras, according to Fabrizio Romano. A deal for the Spanish defender who spent time at Manchester United could be completed in the days immediately after Benfica’s Portuguese cup final against Sporting.
Madrid have also been linked with a move for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez by The Sun. The mercurial shot-stopper could still return to Arsenal, who have joined Manchester United and Barcelona in the race for the Argentine custodian.
Newcastle are thought to be interested in Atlético Madrid right back Nahuel Molina, Fichajes report. The Argentine World Cup winner has also attracted admiring glances from the Serie A trio of Napoli, Juventus and Roma.
International
Cristiano Ronaldo could be reunited with former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos at Liga MX side C.F. Monterrey, according to W Deportes. Ronaldo is coming to the end of his contract with Saudi Pro League outfit Al Nassr and is thought to be prioritizing a side which has qualified for this summer’s Club World Cup. Monterrey begin their campaign in the newly expanded tournament against Champions League finalists Inter.
Kevin De Bruyne has turned down approaches from MLS clubs and looks set to join Napoli, whose president Aurelio De Laurentiis has openly courted the departing Manchester City midfielder, per Il Mattino.
Leicester City icon Jamie Vardy is also thought to have spurned the advances of teams from MLS and freshly promoted Championship outfit Wrexham since announcing his summer exit. The Sun now claim that La Liga side Valencia have emerged as shock contenders to sign the 38-year-old.