Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Plot Guehi Hijack; Real Madrid Receive Haaland Ultimatum
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Two Saudi Arabian clubs are interested in signing Manchester United center back Harry Maguire, who will consider a move to the Middle East at the end of the season. (Source: The Sun)
Kobbie Mainoo had the chance to choose between Aston Villa, Everton, Tottenham Hotspur, Napoli and Roma late in the summer transfer window, but Man Utd would not grant his request to leave on loan. (Source: Daily Mail)
Liverpool will try to sign Crystal Palace center back Marc Guéhi again in 2026 but Chelsea, Man Utd and Tottenham are all expected to join the race for the England international, who will be available on a free transfer next summer. (Source: TBR Football)
An alternative for Liverpool is Jan Paul van Hecke of Brighton & Hove Albion. Newcastle United and Tottenham are both keen on the Dutchman, who has dreams of playing Champions League football. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Tottenham are readying a bid worth a total of €100 million (£86.7 million, $116.5 million) for Manchester City winger Savinho when the January transfer window opens. (Source: Fichajes)
Man City manager Pep Guardiola went directly to sporting director Hugo Viana to urge him not to entertain offers for Savinho who, alongside Tottenham, was also a target for Barcelona. (Source: El Nacional)
As part of Liverpool’s agreement to sell Harvey Elliott to Aston Villa, the Reds negotiated a fee to sign Morgan Rogers as early as January. Liverpool are under no obligation to trigger the clause but Rogers is very interested in making the move. (Source: The Kop Correspondent)
Despite only recently tying Leandro Trossard down to a new contract, Arsenal will assess the Belgian’s future at the club in the winter transfer window. (Source: TBR Football)
West Ham United have contacted Coventry City manager Frank Lampard over potentially replacing Graham Potter. The former Chelsea and Everton boss is keen to test himself back in the Premier League. (Source: Football Insider)
La Liga
Rodrygo is ready to reconsider his Real Madrid future in January if he continues to struggle for minutes. Arsenal and Man City could be interested in the Brazil international. (Source: TBR Football)
Erling Haaland’s agent has warned Real Madrid that the only way they would be able to afford the Man City striker is by selling Vinicius Junior. Kylian Mbappé’s exit would also raise the required funds but is seen as impossible at the Bernabéu. (Source: Defensa Central)
Chelsea are ready to test Barcelona’s resolve over midfielder Fermín López with a bid of €80 million (£69.4 million, $93.2 million) in the January transfer window. (Source: Fichajes)
Fermín has asked his agent to remain in contact with Chelsea, aware he may need to consider leaving Barcelona this winter if he does not hold down a regular starting role. (Source: Don Balon)