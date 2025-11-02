Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Join Guehi Race; Salah Attracts €150 Million Offer
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United’s top two midfield targets for next summer are Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba and VfB Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller. (Source: Fichajes)
West Ham United are also interested in signing Stiller, though any move would be dependent on Guido Rodríguez leaving the club in January. (Source: Fussball Europa)
Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson is another midfield target for Manchester United, but he could cost upwards of £70 million ($92.1 million). Manchester City, Chelsea and former club Newcastle United also hold interest in the England international. (Source: CaughtOffside)
The Red Devils have also joined the race for in-demand Crystal Palace centre back Marc Guéhi, whose representatives are working on his next move. (Source: TBR Football)
Liverpool are vying to sign Borussia Dortmund center back Nico Schlotterbeck, but face competition from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich—the latter could even offer a contract worth €14 million ($16.2 million) per year. (Source: Fichajes)
Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing up a shock bid for Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay, who has excelled since leaving Manchester United in the summer of 2024. (Source: Football Insider)
Mohamed Salah has received a contract offer worth a record-shattering €150 million ($174 million) per year from an unnamed Saudi Pro League club to leave Liverpool next summer. (Source: Fichajes)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will have money to spend in January if he wants to use it—long-term trargets Ayyoub Bouaddi, Lennart Karl and Marc Casadó may not be attainable, however. (Source: CaughtOffside)
The obligation to buy clause in Harvey Elliott’s loan at Aston Villa from Liverpool only becomes active if he plays a certain number of Premier League games—clubs in the Bundesliga are monitoring the situation. (Source: Daily Mail)
Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are the three Premier League clubs interested in signing Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid. (Source: Fichajes)
Newcastle are making a new contract for central defender Sven Botman a priority, amid rumoured interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: Chronicle)
Crystal Palace plan to open talks with Jean-Philippe Mateta over a new contract—Tottenham have shown interest in the Frenchman. (Source: Football Insider)
West Ham midfielder Lucas Paquetá could leave the club in the January transfer window, but Manchester United are yet to make a move. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)
Everton could make a sensational attempt to re-sign Richarlison from Tottenham. (Source: TEAMtalk)
La Liga
Real Madrid are confident they will be the ones to sign Marc Guéhi on a free transfer from Crystal Palace—a contract can be negotiated between the two parties in January. (Source: The Sun)
Barcelona will push to re-hire Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique if Hansi Flick decides not to extend his contract with La Liga’s reigning champions. (Source: El Nacional)
The Catalan giants could turn to Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane as they look for Robert Lewandowski’s long-term successor. The 32-year-old has a €65 million release clause written into his contract in Germany. (Source: El Nacional)
Rodrygo’s future at Real Madrid continues to hang in the balance, with Xabi Alonso expecting a complete change from the Brazilian if he’s to remain at the Bernabéu. (Source: Fichajes)