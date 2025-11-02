SI

Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Join Guehi Race; Salah Attracts €150 Million Offer

Elliot Anderson, Vinicius Junior, Harry Kane and Rodrygo feature in today’s gossip.

SI FC Staff

Marc Guéhi (left) and Mohamed Salah headline today’s gossip.
Marc Guéhi (left) and Mohamed Salah headline today’s gossip. / Crystal Pix/MB Media/Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Elliot Anderson
Elliot Anderson’s stock is rising with every passing week. / Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Manchester United’s top two midfield targets for next summer are Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba and VfB Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller. (Source: Fichajes)

West Ham United are also interested in signing Stiller, though any move would be dependent on Guido Rodríguez leaving the club in January. (Source: Fussball Europa)

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson is another midfield target for Manchester United, but he could cost upwards of £70 million ($92.1 million). Manchester City, Chelsea and former club Newcastle United also hold interest in the England international. (Source: CaughtOffside)

The Red Devils have also joined the race for in-demand Crystal Palace centre back Marc Guéhi, whose representatives are working on his next move. (Source: TBR Football)

Liverpool are vying to sign Borussia Dortmund center back Nico Schlotterbeck, but face competition from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich—the latter could even offer a contract worth €14 million ($16.2 million) per year. (Source: Fichajes)

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing up a shock bid for Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay, who has excelled since leaving Manchester United in the summer of 2024. (Source: Football Insider)

Mohamed Salah has received a contract offer worth a record-shattering €150 million ($174 million) per year from an unnamed Saudi Pro League club to leave Liverpool next summer. (Source: Fichajes)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will have money to spend in January if he wants to use it—long-term trargets Ayyoub Bouaddi, Lennart Karl and Marc Casadó may not be attainable, however. (Source: CaughtOffside)

The obligation to buy clause in Harvey Elliott’s loan at Aston Villa from Liverpool only becomes active if he plays a certain number of Premier League games—clubs in the Bundesliga are monitoring the situation. (Source: Daily Mail)

Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are the three Premier League clubs interested in signing Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid. (Source: Fichajes)

Newcastle are making a new contract for central defender Sven Botman a priority, amid rumoured interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: Chronicle)

Crystal Palace plan to open talks with Jean-Philippe Mateta over a new contract—Tottenham have shown interest in the Frenchman. (Source: Football Insider)

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paquetá could leave the club in the January transfer window, but Manchester United are yet to make a move. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)

Everton could make a sensational attempt to re-sign Richarlison from Tottenham. (Source: TEAMtalk)

La Liga

Luis Enrique
Luis Enrique has been linked with a return to Barcelona. / Franco Arland/Getty Images

Real Madrid are confident they will be the ones to sign Marc Guéhi on a free transfer from Crystal Palace—a contract can be negotiated between the two parties in January. (Source: The Sun)

Barcelona will push to re-hire Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique if Hansi Flick decides not to extend his contract with La Liga’s reigning champions. (Source: El Nacional)

The Catalan giants could turn to Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane as they look for Robert Lewandowski’s long-term successor. The 32-year-old has a €65 million release clause written into his contract in Germany. (Source: El Nacional)

Rodrygo’s future at Real Madrid continues to hang in the balance, with Xabi Alonso expecting a complete change from the Brazilian if he’s to remain at the Bernabéu. (Source: Fichajes)

SI FC Staff
SI FC STAFF

Sports Illustrated’s FC team bring you the latest news, transfers and match coverage.

