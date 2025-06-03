Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Agree Hojlund Exit; Barcelona Include Haaland on Three-Striker Shortlist
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Real Madrid are pursuing a loan move for Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund after manager Xabi Alonso requested the signing of a typical No. 9, Defensa Central state. The deal has been approved by everybody and will now be put to Alonso, who will have the final say.
Chelsea have informed the agents of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams that they are prepared to trigger his release clause of around £50 million ($67.7 million), per Simon Phillips. The Spain international’s high wages mean a deal is not simple to complete.
GIVEMESPORT provide an extra complication in Williams’s future as he is said to be considering signing a new contract in Bilbao. Arsenal are chasing his signature alongside Chelsea.
Galatasaray are chasing Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson who, according to Ali Naci Küçük, has softened his stance on a possible transfer. The Brazil international has drastically lowered his wage demands but Galatasaray may still struggle to meet Liverpool’s asking price.
Potentially coming in at Liverpool could be AC Milan winger Rafael Leão. Tuttomercatoweb claim that, amid uncertainty over the futures of both Luis Díaz and Cody Gakpo, the Reds are chasing Portugal international Leão as a blockbuster replacement.
Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to meet the €40 million (£33.8 million, $45.7 million) for Inter defender Yann Bisseck, InterLive report. Manchester United and West Ham United are both interested in the 24-year-old.
Despite an agreement between Al Hilal and AC Milan, left back Theo Hernández is not yet convinced about moving to Saudi Arabia. Calciomercato state the France international is now considering approaches from both Atlético Madrid and Newcastle United.
Another player on Newcastle’s radar is Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, Christian Falk writes. There is interest in the Frenchman from Barcelona, but they are focused on other targets at this point.
Aston Villa are continuing to negotiate over Sporting CP winger Geny Catamo, per O Jogo. The 24-year-old is available for a fee of €30 million (£25.3 million, $34.3 million).
Christian Eriksen could be offered the chance to join Wrexham as he prepares to leave Manchester United. Fearless in Devotion state manager Phil Parkinson is interested in signing the Denmark midfielder to bolster his side for their first season in the Championship.
La Liga
Barcelona are keen to prepare themselves for the inevitable departure of Robert Lewandowski in the future and, according to El Nacional, are continuing talks over a move for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and Atlético’s Julián Alvarez are seen as backup targets.
Meanwhile, Man City midfielder Rodri is being lined up for a 2026 transfer to Real Madrid, per Real Madrid Confidencial. The Ballon d’Or winner will have just one year on his contract at that point and Bernabéu officials believe a move is already a “done deal”.
Paris Saint-Germain center back Marquinhos is considering a move away from the Champions League winners. TodoFichajes state Real Madrid are leading the race for the Brazil international, who could cost €40 million ($45.7 million).
Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal are looking to sign Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, SPORT report. The impending arrival of Joan García has sparked uncertainty over the German’s future at the club.
Real Betis are ready to meet Manchester United and negotiate a loan deal for winger Antony which will include either an option or obligation for a permanent transfer, but ABC note Bayer Leverkusen, now led by former United manager Erik ten Hag, are close to meeting his €40 million asking price to sign the Brazil winger immediately.
MLS
Tottenham have held talks with the New England Revolution over signing 17-year-old left back Peyton Miller, writes Seth Macomber. Reports elsewhere have suggested there is more interest from England.
Club América winger Brian Rodríguez has confirmed to Sport890 that he has held talks over a move to Inter Miami. He would rather move to La Liga but admits the prospect of playing alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez has given him a decision to make.