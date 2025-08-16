Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Make Hojlund Swap Bid; De Jong Offered Premier League Switch
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Turkish trio Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray are all willing to meet Manchester United’s asking price over Antony, but are hoping to do so through a loan with a purchase option later in the window. Benfica are also tracking the Brazil winger. (Source: Stretty News)
Arsenal, Man Utd and Napoli are all following Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in after his impressive performance against Tottenham Hotspur in the Super Cup. (Source: CaughtOffside)
AC Milan’s interest in Man Utd striker Rasmus Højlund has seen the Red Devils discuss the idea of a swap deal involving goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who is in the final year of his contract. (Source: Sébastien Vidal)
Newcastle United are back in pursuit of PSG striker Gonçalo Ramos on their quest to find a replacement for Liverpool target Alexander Isak. (Source: The Daily Mail)
Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has told those close to him of his desire to join Aston Villa this summer. The Villans value Jackson at around £60 million ($81.4 million), which falls below Chelsea’s asking price. (Source: Football Insider)
Bayern Munich have expressed an interest in signing RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons but, as it stands, the Dutchman is determined to join Chelsea instead. (Source: Kieran Gill)
Savinho has a clause in his contract with Manchester City which will see his wages doubled when he plays 100 games, but he is not convinced he will get sufficient opportunities this season and is considering a move to Tottenham in a bid to boost his earnings immediately. (Source: The Sun)
Nottingham Forest have agreed to sign James McAtee from Man City and hope to complete a double deal involving Rico Lewis, but his asking price of over £30 million ($40.7 million) has so far proven to be a problem. (Source: The Daily Mail)
Also on Forest’s radar is AC Milan midfielder Yunus Musah, who is available for transfer this summer and is the subject of rival interest from Chelsea. (Source: Fichajes)
Arsenal center back Jakub Kiwior is a target for Crystal Palace, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers, while AC Milan are also exploring a deal. (Source: CaughtOffside)
West Ham United are considering a move for Leicester City midfielder Bilal El Khannouss, who has a release clause of £22.5 million ($30.5 million). (Source: GIVEMESPORT)
La Liga
Real Madrid are hoping to sell winger Rodrygo for €100 million ($117 million) and plan to use those funds to sign Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté and Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton. (Source: Defensa Central)
Rodrygo is a target for Man City, who are prepared to spend €100 million to strike a deal with Madrid. (Source: Fichajes)
Dani Olmo has warned manager Hansi Flick that he does not plan on accepting a reduced role at Barcelona this season following the arrival of Marcus Rashford. (Source: El Nacional)
Arsenal are looking to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong on a free transfer next summer after talks over a new contract stalled. His reluctance to accept a pay cut in Catalonia could lead to an exit. (Source: Fichajes)
Atlético Madrid are unwilling to meet Juventus’ asking price of €30 million ($35.1 million) for winger Nicolás González and would rather pay closer to €20 million. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)