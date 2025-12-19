Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Hold Vinicius Jr Meeting; Salah’s Liverpool Exit Agreement
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Liverpool are readying an offer of €95 million (£83.4 million, $111.5 million) for Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, who is seen as a key target for 2026. (Source: Fichajes)
Mohamed Salah’s contract with Liverpool includes a gentleman’s agreement for a departure at the end of the season, which was a key aspect of the agreement over his contract extension earlier this year. (Source: Steve Kay)
Manchester United are ready to strike a double deal worth £170 million ($227.3 million) to sign Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo and Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, but Manchester City will “whatever they can” to hijack both transfers. (Source: Mark Brus)
Juventus have rejected a swap proposal from Arsenal which would have seen striker Gabriel Jesus move to Turin in exchange for Jonathan David. The Brazilian’s injury record was too concerning for Juve. (Source: TuttoJuve)
Al Hilal are prepared to sell midfielder Rúben Neves in January. Both Man Utd and Newcastle United have already made contact over a possible deal. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Chelsea hope to wrap up a January deal for River Plate forward Ian Subiabre in January after the 18-year-old’s refusal to sign a new contract led to a complete breakdown in relationship with his club, but Barcelona are also exploring a move. (Source: El Intransigente)
Tottenham Hotspur could reignite their move for Man City winger Savinho in January after a failed approach during the summer. (Source: David Ornstein)
Elsewhere, Tottenham and Man Utd have both reached out to Köln to discuss a move for 19-year-old winger Said El Mala. (Source: BILD)
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and Man Utd are all battling Napoli for Olympiacos midfielder Christos Mouzakitis, who will only be allowed to leave for offers over €25 million (£22 million, $29.4 million). (Source: Area Napoli)
Officials from Man Utd recently met with Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior to signal a desire to make the Brazilian their next superstar signing. The Red Devils are prepared to meet his wage demands, unlike those in Madrid. (Source: El Nacional)
West Ham United are nearing an agreement to loan striker Niclas Füllkrug to AC Milan, who have proposed an option to make the move permanent for €10 million (£8.8 million, $11.7 million). (Source: Corriere dello Sport)
La Liga
Despite having already agreed the terms of a loan move to Lyon, Real Madrid are having second thoughts about offloading striker Endrick in January, believing the young Brazilian may still have a role to play. (Source: Defensa Central)
In the face of interest from the Premier League, Athletic Club winger Nico Williams is holding out for a move to Real Madrid. He is determined to seal a switch to the Bernabéu as early as next summer. (Source: Fichajes)
Barcelona are considering a move to sign long-time target Mason Greenwood, who could cost the Blaugrana as much as £100 million ($133.7 million). (Source: TEAMtalk)
Girona have reignited their interest in Man City midfielder Claudio Echeverri as he prepares to return from a bitterly disappointing loan with Bayer Leverkusen in January. (Source: Cadena SER)
Robert Lewandowski was left impressed by the proposal shown to him by the Chicago Fire but is in no rush to decide on his next move as he awaits a verdict on his expiring contract from Barcelona. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)