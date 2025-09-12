Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Hunt New England Star; Man City to Bid £80 Million for Rodrygo
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Juventus want Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee as a replacement for Dušan Vlahović, who is set to depart the club on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer. (Source: Tuttosport)
Ruben Amorim wants a new midfielder in January and Man Utd scouts have identified Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson as a potential target. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Indeed, Man Utd are ready to make a bid of £50 million ($67.8 million) for Anderson once the winter window opens. (Source: Fichajes)
Arsenal have offered William Saliba a new five-year contract in the hope of finally fending off interest from Real Madrid. (Source: Foot Mercato)
Chelsea led the race to sign Mohammed Kudus early in the summer transfer window but, after agreeing personal terms, could not strike a deal with West Ham United, who rejected a bid of £40 million ($54.2 million) plus Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Tottenham Hotspur eventually struck a deal at £55 million ($74.6 million). (Source: The Athletic)
West Ham also nearly lost Lucas Paquetá in the summer. A move to Aston Villa was being negotiated but eventually collapsed after the Hammers grew frustrated when news of the deal leaked on social media. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Chelsea, Liverpool and Man Utd are all circling around Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, who could be available for a price of around £60 million ($81.4 million) in January. (Source: Mark Brus)
Manchester City are looking to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola in the January transfer window. (Source: Fichajes)
Ajax youngster Jorthy Mokio is attracting significant interest from the Premier League. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man Utd, Man City and Tottenham are all tracking the 17-year-old. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Newcastle United are readying an approach worth £20 million ($27.1 million) for Roma midfielder Niccolò Pisilli in January. (Source: Radio Radio)
La Liga
Julián Alvarez is interested in leaving Atlético Madrid for Barcelona in 2026 as he wants to continue in La Liga, despite the fact he is anticipating plenty of lucrative offers from the Premier League. (Source: El Nacional)
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr are exploring a move to sign Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal before the Saudi Arabian transfer window closes on Sept. 23. (Source: Okaz)
Man City manager Pep Guardiola is pressuring club officials to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo in January, with the Brazilian open to an exit if he does not play regularly under Xabi Alonso. Madrid want €80 million (£69.2 million, $93.8 million) and City are prepared to pay. (Source: Estadio Deportivo)
Endrick has received five loan offers to leave Real Madrid in January, one of which is from Celta Vigo, but is not yet convinced about the idea of a departure. (Source: Defensa Central)