Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Plot Isak Hijack; Man City Offer Real Madrid Haaland Swap
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United have enquired about the prospect of signing Alexander Isak, Florian Plettenberg claims. The Newcastle United striker is thought to remain adamant on joining Liverpool but the Reds are reportedly not planning to submit a second bid after their first offer was so forcefully rejected.
Some good news for Liverpool, however, comes from Abdellah Boulma. Center back Ibrahima Konaté is said to be keen to remain at Anfield if talks over a new contract can be agreed in the face of interest from Real Madrid.
Arsenal are preparing an opening bid for Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze, FootballTransfers reports. The offer is expected to be worth a total of €60 million (£51.9 million, $68.6 million).
Chelsea have been left sweating over their move for RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons as, per The Sun, their offers of a swap deal have all been rejected. Armando Broja and Carney Chukwuemeka have both been rebuffed by Leipzig, who want a straight-cash deal worth £60 million ($79.3 million).
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is so determined to sign Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham that, according to Defensa Central, he would be prepared to agree to a swap deal involving striker Erling Haaland.
New Manchester United signings Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo are among a group of senior players who believe Antony would be a good fit for Ruben Amorim’s system, Ben Jacobs claims, but the Brazil winger is still expected to push for an exit.
Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur have both joined Man Utd in pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani, Le Parisien reports. Juventus’ attempts to re-sign the French international on loan have so far failed.
Man City are in advanced talks over a move for 19-year-old Vélez Sarsfield forward Maher Carrizo, according to César Luis Merlo. A deal worth under €16 million (£13.8 million, $18.3 million) could be struck soon.
West Ham United have made a bid for Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor worth just under £7 million ($9.3 million), Fabrizio Romano reveals. Everton and Man Utd are among the Brazilian’s admirers.
La Liga
Tottenham have made a move to sign Barcelona center back Ronald Araujo, per Fichajes. Barça are open to a sale for the right price but are prepared to demand a significant fee.
Arsenal have lodged a bid of €75 million (£64.8 million, $85.7 million) for Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni but, according to Defensa Central, Los Blancos immediately turned it down.
Several Premier League sides have expressed an interest in signing Real Madrid striker Gonzalo García, AS reports. The 21-year-old is reluctant to leave and has informed the club of his determination to fight for his place in the squad.
Borussia Dortmund and Porto are among the sides exploring a move for 17-year-old Barcelona midfielder Guille Fernández, SPORT claims. A final decision on his future will be made after the Asia tour comes to a close.