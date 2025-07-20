Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Eye Jackson Swap; Real Madrid Prepare Multiple Konate Bids
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United’s continued pursuit of a striker has seen them begin discussions with Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, BBC Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella notes. The Red Devils would have to make “a lot” of sales to finance such a move, although the prospect of Alejandro Garnacho moving in the opposite direction in a potential swap is put forward by the Manchester Evening News.
Arsenal and Parma are negotiating over a potential deal for out-of-favor midfielder Fábio Vieira, per Gazzetta Di Parma. The Gunners are thought to be unwilling to lower their prohibitive €20 million ($23.3 million) asking price.
Liverpool’s assault on the transfer market has not been concluded by the impending arrival of Hugo Ekitiké, TBR Football insists. The Premier League champions intend on adding another attacking option, with Lyon’s Malick Fofana billed as a likely target.
RB Leipzig’s wantaway attacking midfielder Xavi Simons, is the subject of interest from the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City. Yet, Chelsea are billed as his preferred destination by Si Phillips.
Galatasaray are given a “serious chance” of snapping up Ederson from Manchester City after striking a verbal agreement for the Brazilian goalkeeper, Florian Plettenberg breathlessly reports.
If Ederson does leave, Man City will likely replace him with former academy graduate James Trafford. Pep Guardiola’s side are trying to lower the £40 million ($53.7 million) buy-back clause inserted in his Burnley contract, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Tottenham Hotspur are willing to spalsh more than €70 million ($81.4 million) on Bournemouth center back Illia Zabarnyi, who has been a key target for Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Liverpool, per CaughtOffside.
Man Utd are mulling over a £26 million ($34.9 million) offer for Galatasaray’s Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara, Akşam have reported.
La Liga
In a bid to accelerate the arrival of Ibrahima Konaté, Real Madrid are prepared to offer Brahim Díaz to Liverpool as part of an ambitious swap deal laid out by Fichajes. Alternatively, Xabi Alonso’s side could simply offer £25 million ($33.5 million), which is the approach Football Transfers believe will be made.
Díaz isn’t the only player who could be swapping Madrid for Merseyside. E-Notícies claim that Liverpool are also eyeing up Aurélien Tchouaméni.
Hansi Flick’s preferred Barcelona transfer following the completion of Marcus Rashford’s arrival is Inter Milan wingback Denzel Dumfries, El Nacional claims.
Real Madrid are considering terminating Reinier’s contract, AS write. The once heralded Brazilian prodigy has emphatically failed to show any of his potential, disappointing in new ways during each loan spell.
Robert Lewandowski feels “challenged” by the impending arrival of Rashford, so says El Nacional. This will be the Pole’s final season in Catalonia and he could be subjected to more rotation in the coming campaign.