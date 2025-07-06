Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Line Up Free Striker; Arsenal Agree Bargain Gyokeres Fee
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United are lining up a shock move for former Everton striker and current free agent Dominic Calvert-Lewin, so claims The Sun.
Arsenal and Sporting CP finally settled upon a transfer fee for Viktor Gyökeres which suits all parties, CNN Portugal sensationally write. The north London outfit have managed to strike a deal which will see them pay just £56.1 million ($76.6 million) in guaranteed fees. However, this arrangement also includes add-ons potentially worth as much as an extra £13 million ($17.7 million).
The Gunners are also described as being in a strong position to sign Chelsea forward Noni Madueke, who had been the subject of serious interest from Atlético Madrid, according to Fichajes.
Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United have all been credited with interest in Atalanta center back Giorgio Scalvini, who is valued at £52 million ($70.7 million), per CaughtOffside.
Despite Newcastle’s willingness to let Tino Livramento join Manchester City if Pep Guardiola’s side match the club’s £80 million ($109.2 million) asking price, Football Insider claim that Eddie Howe is desperate to hang on to the right back.
City, alternatively, could turn their attentions to Inter wing back Denzel Dumfries. The beaten Champions League finalist is thought to be closing in on a move to the Premier League despite extensive interest from Barcelona, Mundo Deportivo outline.
Liverpool are lining up a reunion for Arne Slot with Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kökçü, per CaughtOffside. There is rival interest from United, Spurs and Inter for a midfielder valued at around £34.5 million ($47.1 million).
United are readying a bid for Botafogo goalkeeper John following an impressive spell at the Club World Cup. However, the initial valuation of the Brazilian shot-stopper—thought to be just $8 million—is wide of the mark, Canal do TF have revealed.
Wrexham have struck what would be a club-record £5 million ($6.8 million) deal with Nottingham Forest for Lewis O’Brien, The Sun report. However, the side backed by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are “struggling” to settle on a salary which the player will accept.
La Liga
Sunderland are prepared to offer Real Madrid €25 million ($29.4 million) plus a 25% sell-on clause in exchange for their Club World Cup sensation Gonzalo García, Fichajes report.
Following the snub from Nico Williams, steep asking price of Luis Díaz and reported rejection of Marcus Rashford, Barcelona are now giving serious thought to AC Milan winger Rafael Leão, El Nacional claim.
Atlético Madrid are considering a move for Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman, MARCA claim. However, Diego Simeone’s side could have their approach complicated by rival interest from Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur.
Real Madrid have opened up the channels of dialogue with Porto regarding a move for their prodigious midfielder Rodrigo Mora, per Fichajes.
MLS
With the blessing of his compatriot Lionel Messi, Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has contacted Rodrigo de Paul’s representatives regarding a summer switch for the Atlético Madrid and Argentina midfielder, El Chiringuito claim.
Charlotte FC have been tipped to sign a new striker by Tom Bogert following the news that the MLS side have agreed a deal with Derby County in the region of $8 million (plus $2 million in bonuses) for Patrick Agyemang. The imminent departure of the USMNT center forward also opens up a Designated Player (DP) slot.
Son Heung-min is expected to rebuff the chance to leave Tottenham for LAFC this summer, The Sun report.