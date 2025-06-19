Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Hunt Martinez As Chelsea Eye Garnacho, Real Madrid Want Diomande
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United have made a formal approach for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, Argentine outlet Doble Amarilla report. The Argentine is under contract until 2029 but is expected to leave for a new challenge, and could replace Andre Onana at Old Trafford.
Chelsea are considering trying to sign Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho on a loan deal, Simon Phillips writes. As was the case with Jadon Sancho this past season, the deal would include either an option or an obligation to buy.
There could be another Man Utd forward on the move this summer as The Sun names Newcastle United as suitors for Marcus Rashford. The Magpies want a loan deal but United are chasing a permanent sale.
Tottenham Hotspur have joined Bayer Leverkusen in pursuit of Liverpool center back Jarell Quansah, according to TBR Football. Newcastle are also thought to hold an interest in the England international.
If Liverpool lose Quansah, they will make a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi, DaveOCKOP writes. A deal could be done for around £40 million ($53.8 million)—similar to Quansah’s price tag.
Arsenal and Tottenham are ready to do battle over Brentford striker Yoane Wissa, per TEAMtalk. There is also interest from Nottingham Forest, Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is prepared to block a summer exit for veteran midfielder Ilkay Gündogan, Football Insider states. The 34-year-old could be kept around for his experience before being released on a free transfer next summer.
After missing out on Florian Wirtz to Liverpool, TBR Football claims Bayern Munich have joined the race for Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers. Arsenal and Chelsea are in “constant contact” with Villa over a blockbuster move but Unai Emery’s side have so far resisted all approaches.
Genoa defender Koni De Winter is a serious target for both Crystal Palace and West Ham United, Tuttomercatoweb reports. Inter are the biggest threat for his services.
La Liga
Real Madrid have identified Sporting CP center back Ousmane Diomande as their priority target, according to Fichajes. An offer of up to €60 million ($69 million) could soon be submitted.
Sevilla are exploring a deal to sign the remainder of the rights to midfielder Lucien Agoumé, Máximo de la Cruz Ramírez Ramírez writes. Arsenal are chasing the Frenchman as a possible replacement for Thomas Partey.
Bayern Munich have made an 11th-hour approach to Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, Florian Plettenberg states, but the Spain international declined a conversation as he is focused on joining Barcelona.
Barcelona want to find a long-term partner for Pau Cubarsí in defence and El Nacional claims sights have been set on Kevin Lomónaco of Independiente. The 23-year-old is also of interest to the likes of Bournemouth and West Ham.
Fenerbahçe have started talks with outgoing Real Madrid defender Lucas Vázquez,
Yağız Sabuncuoğlu writes. The 33-year-old is leaving on a free transfer when his contract expires.