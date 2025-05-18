Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Make Mbeumo Bid; Arsenal Snub Williams for Real Madrid Star
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
In the competitive race to sign Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, Manchester United have acted first with an opening bid of £55 million ($73.1 million), according to Fichajes. Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are all thought to be monitoring the situation closely.
Liverpool and Chelsea could find themselves negotiating over the future of the mercurial French forward Christopher Nkunku, so claims FootMercato. Arsenal are also said to be interested in the former RB Leipzig star who has struggled for starts in west London under Enzo Maresca.
Manchester City have had an opening bid for Tijjani Reijnders worth £50.4 million ($66.9 million) rejected by AC Milan, according to Teamtalk. Reijnders has been billed as a figure to help fill the void left by Kevin De Bruyne, yet the Belgian could still go head-to-head with his successor if he joins Aston Villa, as has been suggested by Fichajes.
In their continued search for an André Onana replacement, Manchester United have put forward an offer for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, per DSports. The two-time FIFA Men’s Best Goalkeeper of the Year was in tears following Villa’s final home match of the season on Friday and has been tipped to make an exit this summer by Mundo Albiceleste.
The i report that Villa could recruit Liverpool’s backup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher as Martínez’s long-term replacement. Bournemouth, Chelsea and Newcastle have all also been credited with interest in the Republic of Ireland international.
Nico Williams’s hotly tipped move to Arsenal appears to have stalled after it became clear that Real Madrid forward Rodrygo could be available, El Nacional claim. Several members of the Arsenal’s hierarchy would rather sign the Brazilian than Williams, opening the door for Bayern Munich, Chelsea or even Liverpool to swoop.
La Liga
As Milan hurtle towards a summer of upheaval, Real Madrid have been tipped to pounce by snapping up former academy player Theo Hernández, according to TuttoMercatoWeb. The buccaneering left-back is also wanted by Chelsea and Manchester United.
Robert Lewandowski’s reliable deputy at Barcelona, Ferran Torres, is a leading target for Aston Villa this summer, per Birmingham Mail. Fermín López is also being targeted by a Premier League club, El Nacional report. In this case, Manchester City have supposedly identified the Barcelona academy gem as an ideal target following a very public rejection from Dani Olmo.
River Plate record-breaker Franco Mastantuono is poised to reject Manchester United, Chelsea and any other suitor in favor of a move directly to one of Barcelona or Real Madrid, according to El Nacional.
Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone has his heart set on signing Barcelona midfielder Gavi. The tenacious fan favorite would be a natural fit in the Spanish capital and even though the player is not keen on a move, Barcelona are said to be willing to listen to offers, according to Fichajes.
MLS
Cristiano Ronaldo’s quest to appear in this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup has inspired links to Major League Soccer (MLS), but MARCA claim that the Portuguese veteran could find another route into the tournament through an offer from an unnamed Brazilian club. Botafogo, Flamengo, Fluminense and Palmeiras are the four clubs from the South American nation to have qualified.
Inter Miami have been tipped to sign veteran Argentine forward Ángel Di María. Teamtalk claim that Lionel Messi’s fellow World Cup winner could take his talents to South Beach after confirming his decision to leave Benfica before this summer’s Club World Cup.
Tom Bogert has described Orlando City’s 18-year-old prodigy Justin Ellis as “one to watch” after catching the eye of multiple European clubs during his concussive rise into the senior game.