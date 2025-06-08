Transfer Rumors: Man Utd’s Mbeumo Move Hijacked, Barcelona Plot Mega Swap Deal
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United are at risk of having their deal for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo hijacked by Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Mirror. Current Bees boss Thomas Frank is a favorite to take over the vacant managerial seat at Spurs and has supposedly demanded the arrival of Mbeumo.
Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have all been given a boost by Victor Osmihen’s decision to reject a bid of €75 million (£63.2 million, $85.5 million) from the Saudi Pro League, Fabrizio Romano reports. Galatasaray are keen on making Osimhen’s loan deal permanent, but the race is said to be “open.”
Liverpool’s chase for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitiké has been bolstered by Chelsea’s apparent hesitancy in negotiations, BILD reveal. The French striker is valued at a swollen €100 million (£84.3 million, $114 million), which has put off the Blues.
United have lost patience in their pursuit of Viktor Gyökeres and are trying to conclude negotiations with a €60 million (£50.6 million, $68.4 million) bid, Fichajes claim. Arsenal’s interest in the Sporting CP forward appears to be fading as they focus on a move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Šeško.
The Daily Mail bill Everton as serious contenders to sign Jack Grealish after being made available for sale by Manchester City this summer.
Arsenal have opened up discussions with West Ham United regarding a move for Mohammed Kudus, Football Transfers boldly claim. The Gunners have no intention of meeting the Ghana international’s £84 million ($114 million) release clause, with an offer of around half that value being considered.
The north London outfit have also been linked with Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz, by Tuttosport. The Turkish forward is valued at the same £84 million mark as Kudus but is expected to be handed a new contract by the Turin giants.
Bournemouth’s Illya Zabarnyi remains a top target for Paris Saint-Germain, Fabrizio Romano insists. There is no agreement between the clubs as of yet, but talks are ongoing.
La Liga
Barcelona have not given up hope of striking a deal for AC Milan talisman Rafael Leão, El Nacional reports. In order to fund a transfer for the Bayern Munich target, the Catalan giants are prepared to offer Ronald Araújo plus a cash bonus of €15 million (£12.6 million, $17.1 million).
Real Madrid’s attempts to sign Theo Hernández have been given a positive nudge by news from Fabrizio Romano that the French fullback is yet to agree personal terms with Al Hilal. The Saudi Pro League club have settled on a fee with Milan but are expected to move on to new targets given Hernández’s stance.
Barcelona are bracing themselves for Marc-André ter Stegen offers from Manchester United, TEAMtalk write. Chelsea were also thought to be interested in the German goalkeeper before shifting their focus onto Mike Maignan.
Luka Modrić is not the only Real Madrid player tipped to be on his way to Milan this summer. DefensaCentral claims that Dani Ceballos is another target for the Serie A outfit.