Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Make New Mbeumo Bid; Diaz Agrees Real Madrid Move
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United are willing to go as high as £63 million ($84.9 million), plus add-ons, to sign Brentford striker Bryan Mbeumo, Rudy Galetti claims. Meanwhile, Sébastien Vidal writes that United’s latest bid is worth £65 million ($87.6 million) before add-ons.
Concerns over the costs of other targets have seen Man Utd reignite their interest in Fiorentina striker Moise Kean, per La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Italian has a release clause of €52 million (£44.5 million, $59.9 million) which will be active for the first half of July.
Chelsea are in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a deal to sign striker Randal Kolo Muani, L'Équipe reports. Man Utd are also interested but have not yet advanced any discussions.
Kolo Muani would rather remain in Serie A after a solid loan spell with Juventus, but TBR Football notes PSG’s demands of a permanent sale could open the door for Premier League sides to pursue a deal.
Arsenal could walk away from negotiation with RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško. The Sun note there is no problem with his asking price of £70 million ($94.3 million), but his wage demands are much higher than the Gunners are prepared to offer.
Tottenham Hotspur are chasing Boca Juniors striker Miguel Merentiel, Fichajes states. The Argentinian side are prepared to demand a premium fee after his impressive start to the Club World Cup.
Harvey Barnes could be used as a makeweight in Newcastle United’s bid to sign Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga, TEAMtalk claims. The Magpies could even sell Barnes to Aston Villa to raise funds.
Kevin De Bruyne has urged Napoli manager Antonio Conte to pursue a move for Manchester City winger Jack Grealish, according to The Sun. The Englishman is prepared to accept a significant wage drop in the hope of earning a spot at next summer’s World Cup.
Coming in at Man City could be Porto right back Martin Fernandes. TEAMtalk notes Pep Guardiola’s side have joined Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen and Napoli in pursuit of the 19-year-old.
La Liga
Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez has approved a move to Barcelona in the summer of 2026, El Nacional writes. A deal could be worth as much as €90 million ($103.7 million).
Florentino Pérez has informed Xabi Alonso that Real Madrid are prepared to sign Liverpool center back Ibrahima Konaté this summer, but Defensa Central claims the president will not offer more than €30 million (£25.7 million, $34.6 million).
Liverpool winger Luis Díaz had reached an agreement to join Real Madrid, BILD states, but Alonso’s desire to keep hold of Rodrygo this summer has seen a potential move fall through.
Man Utd have contacted the agent of Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin as they seek to replace André Onana, per Defensa Central. The Red Devils are looking to pay €15 million (£12.8 million, $17.3 million)—well below Madrid’s asking price.
Atlético Madrid have turned down the chance to sign Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey on a free transfer, according to Estadio Deportivo. Instead, Los Rojiblancos want USMNT international Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis.
Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus and Newcastle United have all made bids to sign Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler on loan, Real Madrid Confidencial writes. Alonso has made it clear he wants to make the Turkish youngster an important part of his squad.
If Marcus Rashford wants to swap Man Utd for Barcelona, he will have to force his exit from Old Trafford, with El Nacional stating Barça sporting director Deco has made it clear they want to see more active effort from the England international to prove his desire.