Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Want Mbeumo After Cunha, Real Madrid Eye Arsenal Hijack
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United intend to press ahead with a move for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, GIVEMESPORT state, in addition to signing Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The 13-time Premier League winners are also waiting to find out if Liam Delap will choose to head to Old Trafford, turning down Chelsea in the process.
Liverpool have no intention of selling Cody Gakpo to Bayern Munich, The Mirror report, although their stance could be altered if they receive an offer around the £75 million ($101 million) mark.
Chelsea are continuing to work on a deal for Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, TBR Football claim, but Arsenal could yet scupper a £70 million ($94.2 million) transfer.
Martin Zubimendi's proposed £51 million ($68.6 million) move to Arsenal is unlikely to be finalised before July 1, El Diario Vasco report, allowing both the Gunners and Real Sociedad to document the transfer in next season's financial accounts.
Manchester United are prepared to sell Kobbie Mainoo this summer, providing their £70 million ($94.2 million) asking price is reached, Football Insider state. The 20-year-old graduated from the club's academy and a sale would significantly help the Red Devils in their bid to comply with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).
Napoli intend to reignite their interest in Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, Calciomercato report, with the 20-year-old having been instructed to find a new club by manager Ruben Amorim. The new Serie A champions have switched their focus amid confidence they are close to signing Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City.
Mathys Tel wants to join Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent deal this summer, according to TBR Football, after enjoying his loan spell from Bayern Munich. Spurs have the option to sign Tel for a fee in the region of £50 million ($67.3 million).
Arsenal continue to monitor Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma, Football Insider report, but are concerned over the consistency of the Japanese international's performances. The Gunners are also interested in Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, who has been on the radar of Manchester City.
Manchester City target Tijjani Reijnders has cancelled his holiday plans to try and help push through a move from AC Milan, TEAMtalk write. The Dutchman could arrive at the Etihad Stadium at a time when De Bruyne, Mateo Kovačić and James McAtee are ushered out of the exit door.
New Bayer Leverkusen manager Erik ten Hag is attempting to make Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken his first signing, Sky Germany report. The Dutchman previously spent five years in the Bundesliga with SC Freiburg and kept eight clean sheets for the Bees during 2024–25.
Anticipating Flekken's departure, Brentford have approached Liverpool over a deal for backup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, Sky Sports state.
Newcastle United could make a bid for West Ham United forward Mohammed Kudus, Football Insider claim. The 24-year-old is no longer considered unsellable as the Hammers, who finished 15th in the Premier League, look to comply with PSR regulations.
Aston Villa have turned their attention to Brighton & Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro, Football Transfers claim, having accepted they are unlikely to sign Marcus Rashford on a permanent basis.
La Liga
Real Madrid forward Endrick has been offered an escape route from the Santiago Bernabeu by Serie A heavyweights Juventus, according to Fichajes. The young Brazilian struggled for minutes under former manager Carlo Ancelotti and Los Blancos may look to send him to Italy to gain further experience at a high level.
Barcelona sporting director Deco has met with the representatives of Marcus Rashford to discuss a summer transfer, SPORT report. Manchester United want around £40 million ($53.8 million) to sanction a permanent exit for the 27-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Aston Villa.
Atletico Madrid want to sign Inter captain Lautaro Martínez, El Chiringuito state, should Antoine Griezmann depart the Spanish capital to head for MLS. Diego Simeone and club chiefs believe the Argentine would be the ideal signing but acknowledge a deal will be difficult to agree.
Real Madrid could still hijack Arsenal's move for Martin Zubimendi, El Nacional claim, with new manager Xabi Alonso potentially playing a role in turning the player's head.
Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, who has been on the radar of Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona, is being targeted by Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, Fichajes report. The Spaniard has emerged as a top target after the club accepted they are unlikely to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, with AC Milan's Rafael Leao an alternative option.
Real Madrid are close to finalising the signing of Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras, Relevo write, but have been unable to lower the Portuguese giants' asking price of €50 million ($56.4 million).