Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Eye Shock Mourinho Reunion; Man City Plot €150 Million Vinicius Jr Bid
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
José Mourinho is sensationally being lined up to replace Ruben Amorim as Manchester United manager after being sacked by Turkish giants Fenerbahçe on Friday. (Source: Fichajes)
RB Leipzig have opened discussions with Liverpool over a move for Harvey Elliott following the exit of Xavi Simons to Tottenham. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Liverpool have submitted a new bid for Marc Guéhi worth a total of £40 million ($54.1 million), made up of an initial £36 million with a further £4 million in add-ons which they expect to be accepted by Crystal Palace. (Source: Football Insider)
Crystal Palace and Fulham are interested in Chelsea youngster Tyrique George. (Source: Sky Sports)
Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has rejected the chance to be reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo by turning down a lucrative appraoch from Al Nassr. (Source: Fichajes)
Arsenal’s chances of offloading Fábio Vieira to Stuttgart have been increased by the financial windfall the German side are set to receive from Nick Woltemade’s move to Newcastle. (Source: Evening Standard)
Talks between Manchester United and Real Betis regarding a permanent move for Antony are finally approaching a conclusion. Betis have agreed to pay €20 million (£17.3 million, $23.4 million) for 50% of the winger’s playing rights. (Source: El Correo de Andalucía).
Arsenal could make a late swoop for Brentford striker Yoane Wissa after Newcastle’s failure to secure a deal for the prolific forward. (Source: Football Insider)
Crystal Palace are holding firm on their £150 million ($202.7 million) valuation of Adam Wharton in the face of growing interest from Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Newcastle have made a loan offer for Inter midfielder David Frattesi. The Serie A outfit would consider negotiating a deal if an obligation to buy clause worth €40 million (€34.6 million, $46.7 million) is included. (Source: Gianluca Di Marzio)
La Liga
Manchester City are preparing to offer a record-shattering €150 million (£129.6 million, $175.2 million) for Vinicius Junior in the summer of 2026 to complete a “dream attack.” (Source: Fichajes)
With the money from a prospective sale of Alexander Isak in mind, Newcastle are preparing to hijack Chelsea’s deal for Barcelona midfielder Fermín López with an offer of €100 million (£86.4 million, $116.8 million). Tottenham are also thought to be monitoring the situation. (Source: El Chiringuito)
The Magpies have already been unsuccessful with their approach for Real Madrid’s Aurélien Tchouaméni, who saw a switch to Tyneside worth €100 million turned down by the Spanish giants. (Source: Fichajes)
Real Madrid were quoted a price of €55 million (£47.5 million, $64.2 million) by Liverpool for center back Ibrahima Konaté. However, the Spanish giants bluntly refused to pay such a sum for a player who will be available on a free transfer next summer. (Source: DefensaCentral)
Barcelona are considering a move for Monaco fullback Vanderson in the quest for more defensive depth. (Source: ESPN)
Juventus have made a late approach for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos after his move to Marseille fell through. (Source: Calciomercato)