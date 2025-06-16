Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Receive New Rashford Interest; Man City Plot Rodrygo Swap
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have both joined the race to sign wantaway Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, CaughtOffside claim. His preference remains a blockbuster switch to Barcelona.
Arsenal and Manchester United are both preparing to make offers for Real Madrid forward Brahim Díaz, OKDiario reports, but the Morocco international is close to signing a new contract.
Bayern Munich have contacted Chelsea over a surprise deal for right back Malo Gusto, per Simon Phillips. The Blues could approve a sale thanks to the emergence of young Josh Acheampong as reliable cover for Reece James.
Liverpool have joined the long list of suitors for Southampton midfielder Tyler Dibling, according to CaughtOffside. Chelsea, Man Utd, Newcastle are all keen, while Manchester City and Tottenham are considering offers.
Atalanta winger Raoul Bellanova is of interest to Aston Villa, Fulham and West Ham United, Eleonora Trotta writes. An asking price of €40 million (£34.1 million, $46.2 million) is expected to be too much for the Premier League sides.
Al Nassr center back Aymeric Laporte has received several offers to return to Europe. AS name Athletic Club, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Marseille and Inter as teams to have reached out to the former Man City defender.
Nottingham Forest are chasing AC Milan winger Alexis Saelemaekers, TEAMtalk writes, with just a €5 million (£4.3 million, $5.8 million) separating the two sides.
Slovenia defender Jaka Bijol has agreed personal terms with Leeds United who, according to Sky Sports Switzerland, have failed with an opening bid. Newcastle have now joined the race for his signature.
La Liga
Pep Guardiola wants to offload winger Jack Grealish and, according to Defensa Central, has asked club officials to pursue a swap deal involving Real Madrid forward Rodrygo. Xabi Alonso is not interested in such a deal.
Two Saudi Arabian giants, Al Hilal and Al Nassr, are ready to make bids of €130 million (£110.7 million, $150 million) for Rodrygo, Fichajes states. The winger is not happy with his role at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Franco Mastantuono will arrive at Real Madrid this summer as an undisputed starter on the right side of attack which, according to TodoFichajes, could force Rodrygo out of the club. Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City are all interested in a deal which could be worth €100 million (£85.1 million, $115.4 million).
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen has rejected a move to Galatasaray, SPORT reports. The proposal did not meet his financial demands but Ter Stegen was also not intrigued by the project on offer.
Concerns over the friendship between Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams have seen Barcelona president Joan Laporta hesitate to pursue a move for the Athletic Club winger, per El Nacional. While Laporta has no issues with players being friends, he does not want Yamal to be distracted by friends in the dressing room.
Officials from Real Betis have proposed a different deal to sign Man Utd winger Antony, ABC Sevilla writes. An initial bid of just €20 million (£17 million, $23.1 million) would come with a significant sell-on clause, perhaps as part of a loan with obligation to buy.
Liverpool left back Andy Robertson was offered to Real Madrid before emerging as a top target for Atlético Madrid, according to Defensa Central. Los Blancos made it clear very quickly that they were not interested in the Scotland international.