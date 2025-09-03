Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Plot £100 Million Midfielder Move; Real Madrid Eye Liverpool Gem
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Ruben Amorim’s desire for a new midfielder this summer is so fierce that Manchester United are willing to splash £100 million ($134.5 million) to sign a new midfielder next summer. Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace are among the club’s targets. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Chelsea are prepared to rival Manchester United for Palace’s Wharton. (Source: Fichajes)
Arsenal and Barcelona are leading the race for the coveted signature of Nottingham Forest center back Murillo. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Bayern Munich have registered their interest in long-term Liverpool target Marc Guéhi, joining a queue of suitors which is also thought to include Barcelona and Juventus. (Source: Football Insider)
Liverpool’s £125 million ($167.5 million) agreement for Alexander Isak is structured as an initial fee of £85 million with another £40 million in “very achievable” add-ons. (Source: Indykalia News)
Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to return to negotiations with Manchester City for Savinho in January after being knocked back this summer. (Source: TBR Football)
Manchester United are still very much open to an exit for André Onana this summer but interest is thin on the ground from clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Bayern Munich are prepared to “go all in” for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt, who has been previously linked with Liverpool. (Source: Fichajes)
Turkish outfit Trabzonspor are sniffing around a move for Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)
Viktor Gyökeres’s agent Hasan Cetinkaya has been accused of taking “revenge” on Sporting CP by securing a swift exit for Conrad Harder to RB Leipzig after the Lisbon giants did their best to complicate his move to Arsenal. (Source: Record)
La Liga
Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is a huge admirer of Liverpool’s record-breaking teenager Rio Ngumoha. The affection is thought to be mutual. (Source: DefensaCentral)
Barcelona are mulling over a double swoop for Atlético Madrid talisman Julián Alvarez and Inter center back Alessandro Bastoni for a combined sum of €180 million (£156.4 million, $209.6 million). (Source: Fichajes)
Endrick rejected advances from Valencia this summer to prioritize returning to fitness at Real Madrid this season. (Source: DefensaCentral)
Raúl Asencio could still leave Real Madrid this summer. The center back has seen his role diminished under Xabi Alonso and has been linked with a late switch to Beşiktaş in the Turkish Süper Lig. (Source: AS)
Beşiktaş, as well as Fenerbahçe, are also thought to be interested in Madrid’s David Alaba during the final few days of their extended transfer window. (Source: DefensaCentral)