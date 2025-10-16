Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Plot Kane Move; Liverpool Make Williams Bid
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Juventus want to hire Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca in a double swoop which would also take Blues midfielder Andrey Santos to Turin. (Source: Juvelive)
Chelsea and Manchester City will go head-to-head over the signature of Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, who could command a fee upwards of £75 million ($100.4 million). (Source: The Express)
Manchester United are in the race to sign Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane next summer, but it is former employers Tottenham Hotspur who have moved out in front after freeing up the funds to trigger his release clause and meet his wage demands. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Man Utd are exploring a move to re-sign Everton midfielder James Garner when his contract expires next summer. (Source: United in Focus)
Liverpool see Borussia Dortmund center back Nico Schlotterbeck as a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk, but the Reds will have to fend off competition from Man City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. (Source: BILD)
Also on Liverpool’s list of center back targets is Nottingham Forest defender Murillo. (Source: Rousing The Kop)
Nearly half of the Premier League have scouted Toulouse center back Charlie Cresswell, who is available for £15 million ($20.1 million). Among his admirers are Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace, Everton, Liverpool, Man City, Newcastle United and West Ham United. (Source: TBR Football)
West Ham will demand a fee of around £60 million ($80.3 million) to sell midfielder Lucas Paquetá. (Source: Hammers News)
Arsenal, Man City, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all making offers for Club Tijuana wonderkid Gilberto Mora, with Paris Saint-Germain no longer an option for the 16-year-old midfielder. (Source: SPORT)
Liverpool want to sign Athletic Club winger Nico Williams and are readying a bid of €75 million (£65.2 million, $87.3 million), which falls short of his release clause of €90 million (£78.3 million, $104.7 million). (Source: Fichajes)
La Liga
Barcelona are open to selling Raphinha to Saudi Arabia for over €100 million (£87 million, $116.4 million) as it would enable them to win the race for Juventus winger Kenan Yıldız. (Source: Fichajes)
Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo but have instead focused their efforts on Eric García, who could be available in January if he does not extend his contract. (Source: TBR Football)
Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister and Chelsea’s Enzo Fernández are the headline names on Real Madrid’s midfield shortlist, which also includes Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and AZ Alkmaar’s Kees Smit. (Source: Mark Brus)
Real Madrid rejected a €90 million (£78.3 million, $104.7 million) bid from PSG for winger Rodrygo purely out of disdain for the French side. They hope to sell him to Bayern Munich, who have been quoted a price of €80 million (£70 million, $93.1 million). (Source: El Nacional)
Barcelona have joined Real Madrid and Man Utd in pursuit of Bayern Munich center back Dayot Upamecano, but the German side are confident of tying him down to a new contract which would stop him leaving on a free transfer. (Source: Foot Mercato)