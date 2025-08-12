Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Prepare Kane Move; Vinicius Jr’s Secret Man City Talks
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Chelsea have launched a bid of €50 million (£43.3 million, $58.1 million) for Liverpool center back Ibrahima Konaté, claims Defensa Central. The Reds would rather sell to Real Madrid as they do not want to bolster a direct rival.
Manchester United have approached Crystal Palace over a move for Liverpool target Marc Guéhi, FootballTransfers reports. Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano is also under consideration at Old Trafford.
Liverpool, meanwhile, are working to sign both Guéhi and Parma’s Giovanni Leoni this summer, Fabrizio Romano reveals.
Man Utd are ready to take advantage of the £56 million ($75.2 million) release clause which will become active in Harry Kane’s Bayern contract in 2026, according to Football Insider. Kane could be open to a return to the Premier League.
The Red Devils’ pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba has been threatened by Manchester City, Fichajes states. Pep Guardiola is urging his side to launch a big-money move.
Elsewhere, TEAMtalk claims Man Utd are ready to spend whatever it takes to sign Baleba this summer and are prepared to face the financial consequences of such a move in the future.
Man City have received enquiries from Aston Villa, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur over defender Rico Lewis, per Manchester City News. Lewis is expected to sign a new contract at the Etihad.
Juventus are looking at Brighton’s Matt O’Riley and Tottenham’s Yves Bissouma in search of midfield reinforcements, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports, after failing with a bid for Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali.
Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey is keen to join Newcastle this summer, The Athletic reveals. West Ham United are also chasing his signature.
A board member at Al Hilal is preparing to pay the €25 million ($29.1 million) termination fee in the contract of striker Aleksandar Mitrović, according to Al-Kas. The Serbia international could then join Leeds United as a free agent.
La Liga
Real Madrid officials have informed Rodrygo that they are ready to listen to offers for his services, TBR Football writes. Arsenal and Man City are both interested and the Brazil international would happily join either side.
Man City have been in secret talks with Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior who, according to indykalia, is considering leaving Spain. He is interested in the Premier League, where Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Man Utd are all monitoring the situation.
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has vowed to do whatever it takes to sign Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez, El Nacional claims. The Argentina international has a release clause of €100 million ($116.2 million) in his contract.
Atlético are back in pursuit of Tottenham center back Cristian Romero, per Fichajes. Spurs are adamant he is not for sale.
After leaving Atlético this summer, César Azpilicueta is expected to seal a return to Osasuna, according to AS. The former Chelsea defender wants to end his career with his boyhood side.