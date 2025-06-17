Transfer Rumors: Man Utd’s €150 Million Raphinha Bid; Liverpool Hand Real Madrid Ultimatum to Konate
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United have submitted an offer of €150 million (£127.7 million, $173.4 million) for Barcelona forward Raphinha, according to Fichajes. While Barça do not want to sell, such a significant offer could force them to listen.
Meanwhile, Newcastle United have rejected an approach from Barcelona for striker Alexander Isak. El Nacional claim the Magpies made it clear they would only do business if they were offered the chance to sign Raphinha in exchange.
The representatives of Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović requested a meeting with Man Utd over a potential summer transfer, per FootballTransfers. His price tag of €45 million (£38.3 million, $52 million) is intriguing to the Red Devils.
Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to offer a higher salary to Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo than Man Utd, the Manchester Evening News writes. Nevertheless, the forward is still thought to favor a move to Old Trafford.
Liverpool are exploring a move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, TEAMtalk states. The Reds are ready to offer both Darwin Núñez and Federico Chiesa as part of a swap deal.
Osimhen has ended negotiations with both Arsenal and Man Utd but, according to Sabah, still remains in regular dialog with Chelsea.
If Manchester City lose goalkeeper Ederson, TEAMtalk predicts a move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma. Barcelona’s Marc-André ter Stegen is also on the radar.
Rumors of a bid from Tottenham for West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen have been described as “100% utter nonsense”, Claret & Hugh reports.
Everton manager David Moyes wants to sign Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade, TBR Football claims. The towering German is of interest to Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.
La Liga
Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres, per The Athletic. While the La Liga side do want a new natural striker, they declined the offer because they want a player who is prepared to operate as a backup.
Barcelona are progressing in talks to sign Monaco right back Vanderson, UOL claims. Tottenham are also interested in a deal which could be worth as much as €35 million (£29.8 million, $40.5 million).
Liverpool want to tie center back Ibrahima Konaté down to a new contract but will not wait all summer for a resolution, Football Insider writes. Fears of losing the defender on a free transfer to Real Madrid next year could spark a sale in the coming weeks.
Some inside Liverpool already sense Konaté is waiting to join Real Madrid next year, Defensa Central adds. Those with concerns are said to favor an immediate sale to give themselves as much time as possible to replace the Frenchman.
Atlético Madrid are trying to sign Liverpool left back Andy Robertson but, according to Diego Picó, have already reached out to Aston Villa over Lucas Digne. The French defender is seen as a viable alternative if a move for Robertson is not possible.