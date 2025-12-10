Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Want Rashford for €70 Million Swap; Liverpool Decide Salah Successor
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United are keen on using Marcus Rashford as a makeweight in a swap deal to bring Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola to Old Trafford. The French forward has been valued at €70 million (£61.2 million, $81.5 million). (Source: Fichajes)
However, Rashford has informed United that they are not to consider any rival offer for his services, with Barcelona his one and only desired destination. Given the Catalans’ financial difficulties, there is even the prospect of another loan deal being agreed for next season. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Bayern Munich have elbowed their way into the crowd of suitors circling Liverpool’s unhappy talisman Mohamed Salah. Real Madrid’s interest has already been established while Barcelona are keen but would struggle to fund such a move. (Source: Fichajes)
Liverpool’s hierarchy have settled on selling Salah this January. Once the club have received a suitable offer for the 33-year-old forward—the value of which has not yet been disclosed—they are expected to immediately trigger Antoine Semenyo’s £65 million ($86.6 million) release clause. (Source: Indykalia)
Semenyo, however, is “tempted” by a move to Arsenal after distancing himself from the prospect of joining Tottenham Hotspur. (Source: The Sun)
Manchester United have been tipped to make a shock offer for veteran former Real Madrid center back Sergio Ramos. The 39-year-old World Cup winner will be a free agent in January after confirming his imminent exit from Monterrey. (Source: Fichajes)
What was once thought to be a quiet January transfer window for Chelsea could get a lot louder. The Blues are huge admirers of both Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace, two cultured Premier League midfielders who are also on United’s wishlist. In light of Romeo Lavia’s never-ending battle with injuries, Chelsea could make a move for one of this costly duo as soon as next month. (Source: Si Phillips)
Galatasaray’s talented Ivorian defender Wilfried Singo is expected to be the subject of a €28 million (£24.5 million, $32.6 million) bid from Liverpool. (Source: Foot-Sur7)
Liverpool and Manchester United are both vying for the signature of Real Madrid’s young superstar Arda Güler. Manchester United have also been linked. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Chelsea are vying with Aston Villa and West Ham for the signature of Strasbourg’s prolific Argentine striker Joaquín Panichelli. (Source: Fichajes)
Roma have already decided to send Evan Ferguson back to Brighton & Hove Albion in January, cutting short an unsuccessful loan spell after six months. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)
La Liga
Real Madrid are mulling over an offer for Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté to cover the absence of the injured Éder Militão. The Premier League center back is expected to be available for only £15 million ($20 million) as he approaches the final six months of his Liverpool contract. (Source: DefensaCentral)
As an alternative to Konaté, Real Madrid have also been credited with interest in Manchester United’s Harry Maguire and Manchester City stalwart John Stones as Militão replacements. (Source: Fichajes)
Talk of a highly speculative swap deal between AC Milan and Barcelona this January has emerged, with reports claiming that there is discussion around bringing Christopher Nkunku to Catalonia in exchange for Robert Lewandowski. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
Hansi Flick is keen on bolstering Barcelona’s midfielder with Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller, who has long been on the radar of Real Madrid. (Source: Fichajes)
MLS
Inter Miami have already opened negotiations over extending Tadeo Allende’s stay as he nears the end of his loan spell from Celta Vigo. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
As Cristian Espinoza heads towards free agency, around half of MLS are lining up a move for the ex-San Jose Earthquakes winger. (Source: The Athletic)