Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Receive New Rashford Bid; Real Madrid Join Kane Race
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United are prepared to decline their option to extend Jadon Sancho’s contract and let the winger leave on a free transfer next summer when his loan with Aston Villa expires. (Source: TEAMtalk)
After agreeing a new contract with William Saliba, Arsenal are now working on fresh terms for Bukayo Saka, who is expected to extend his stay at the Emirates. (Source: Ben Jacobs)
Arsenal are also ready to offer €60 million (£52.4 million, $70.5 million) plus Leandro Trossard to Juventus in a swap deal for Kenan Yıldız, but the Serie A side are trying to tie him down to a new contract. (Source: Radio Radio)
Liverpool plan to accelerate their move for Crystal Palace center back Marc Guéhi in the January transfer window following the injury to Giovanni Leoni, having previously planned to sign him on a free next summer. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Guéhi, however, blames Liverpool for the collapse of his summer move to Anfield and is now determined to join Real Madrid instead. (Source: Football Insider)
Chelsea promised versatile Strasbourg defender Ismaël Doukouré a future move to Stamford Bridge in 2026 to convince him to sign a new contract. (Source: TBR Football)
Potentially departing Chelsea could be summer signing Jorrel Hato, who has failed to impress the Blues and could be loaned back to the Eredivisie. (Source: SoccerNews)
Alongside Phil Foden, Manchester City are also working on new contracts for Rodri, John Stones and Joško Gvardiol. (Source: FootballTransfers)
Despite mounting interest from Championship clubs and teams across Europe, Newcastle United will block an exit for young midfielder Lewis Miley when the January transfer window opens. (Source: Chronicle Live)
Aston Villa, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are all ready to bid for Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli in January. (Source: Tutto Juve)
La Liga
Newcastle have offered to sign Real Madrid striker Endrick on loan in January and the Brazilian could be allowed to leave after failing to force his way into Xabi Alonso’s plans. (Source: E-Notícies)
Real Madrid have decided to join Barcelona in the race for Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane if he chooses to look for a new club next summer. Chelsea, Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur could all be interested in the England international. (Source: TBR Football)
Paris Saint-Germain are ready to make a bid of €45 million (£39.3 million, $52.9 million) for Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford to try and convince both club and player to dismiss Barcelona’s option to buy, which stands at closer to €30 million (£26.2 million, $35.3 million). (Source: Fichajes)
Barcelona and Chelsea are ready to do battle for 18-year-old River Plate winger Ian Subiabre, who is refusing to extend a contract which ends in December 2026. (Source: Soy del Millo)
Atlético Madrid plan to reject all offers for midfielder Pablo Barrios, despite Chelsea’s desire to launch a bid of €70 million (£61.1 million, $82.3 million) in January. (Source: Fichajes)