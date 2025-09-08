Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Ready €80 Million Defender Bid; Barcelona, Real Madrid in Haaland Battle
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Arsenal are willing to entertain offers for winger Gabriel Martinelli, who is a target for AC Milan as they prepare to bid farewell to Rafael Leão. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Chelsea are confident of agreeing a pre-contract deal with AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who agreed personal terms with the Blues ahead of a summer transfer which broke down over the Serie A side’s financial demands. (Source: TBR Football)
Liverpool’s decision to wait until next summer to try and sign Crystal Palace center back Marc Guéhi could see them miss out on his signature. Juventus are keen and Real Madrid are ready to offer a huge signing-on fee to get a deal done in January. (Source: Football Insider)
Ibrahima Konaté could be sold by Liverpool in January as club officials do not want to lose him for free. Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are all keen on the Frenchman, who Reds manager Arne Slot wants to keep at all costs. (Source: Empire of the Kop)
Manchester United are ready to lodge a bid for Sporting CP center back Zeno Debast, whose contract includes a release clause of €80 million (£69.4 million, $93.7 million). Arsenal and Aston Villa are both considering the 21-year-old Belgium international. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Before Daniel Levy departed his role as Tottenham Hotspur chairman, he failed with a bid of €100 million (£86.8 million, $117.1 million) for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, who did not believe such a move was right for his career. (Source: Defensa Central)
Aston Villa failed with a €20 million (£17.4 million, $23.4 million) summer move for Sporting CP defender Geny Catamo, who was valued at closer to €30 million (£26 million, $35.1 million). (Source: A BOLA)
Juventus are dreaming of signing Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali next summer and expect to free up the necessary funds through Dušan Vlahović’s departure at the end of the season. (Source: Calciomercato)
Crysencio Summerville turned down a summer move to Nottingham Forest as he felt he had “unfinished business” at West Ham United. (Source: The Athletic)
La Liga
Chelsea and Manchester City are both tracking 17-year-old Barcelona youngster Dro Fernández, who is ready to listen to all options before deciding what he thinks is best for his career. (Source: Fichajes)
Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez wants Jude Bellingham to operate as an inside agent to convince Man City striker Erling Haaland to join and play alongside Kylian Mbappé. (Source: Real Madrid Confidencial)
Haaland is emerging as an increasingly realistic target for Barcelona, who believe the Norway striker is seriously considering a departure from Man City at the end of the season. (Source: El Nacional)
Man City joined Chelsea in approaching Barcelona midfielder Fermín López this summer but the Spain international had no interest in making the move. (Source: TBR Football)
Real Madrid are ready to bring midfielder Nico Paz back from Como in a €10 million (£8.7 million, $11.7 million) deal next summer, fending off interest from Inter and Tottenham. (Source: Defensa Central)
Officials at Barcelona are falling “increasingly in love” with Juventus winger Kenan Yıldız, who could be the target of a bid worth €70 million (£60.8 million, $82 million) next summer. (Source: Fichajes)