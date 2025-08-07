Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Receive New Antony Proposal; Jackson Offered to Arsenal
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Benfica have joined Real Betis in the race to sign Manchester United winger Antony, according to CNN Portugal. While a loan deal is preferred, Benfica could agree to buy a percentage of the Brazilian’s rights.
Having grown frustrated in pursuit of Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, Sabah claims Fenerbahçe manager José Mourinho has been offered the chance to sign Liverpool’s Alisson instead.
Como have turned down an offer of €40 million (£34.9 million, $46.6 million) from Tottenham Hotspur for midfielder Nico Paz, Gianluca Di Marzio writes. The former Real Madrid youngster is valued at €70 million (£61.1 million, $81.5 million).
Sticking with Spurs, Fichajes claims an offer of €100 million (£87.2 million, $116.4 million) is being readied for AC Milan winger Rafael Leão, who is the top attacking target ahead of Real Madrid’s Rodrygo.
Man City are looking to sign West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paquetá and, according to Jorge Nicola, hope to lower his asking price of £50 million ($66.7 million) by using Jack Grealish in a swap deal.
Meanwhile, Grealish does not want to drop too far away from the elite level, per TEAMtalk. He has not yet ruled out a move to fellow suitors Everton but Grealish is pushing to join Tottenham instead.
Chelsea have offered Arsenal the chance to sign forward Nicolas Jackson but, per CaughtOffside, the Gunners were not interested. Aston Villa and Newcastle United are showing strong interest in the Senegal international.
Wolverhampton Wanderers are showing interest in signing another Chelsea striker, David Datro Fofana, according to The Times. Elsewhere, Simon Phillips states center back Axel Disasi is another target for Wolves.
Brentford striker Yoane Wissa has reiterated his desire to leave the club and GIVEMESPORT claims the Bees are now ready to agree to a sale if they can find a suitable replacement. Newcastle are readying a new bid.
Aston Villa have turned down a bid of £18 million ($24 million) for midfielder John McGinn from Everton, Sky Sports News reports. Newcastle are also interested but Villa ara adamant the Scotland international is not for sale.
La Liga
Real Madrid have no interest in agreeing to a loan deal for Rodrygo, Defensa Central states. Arsenal are thought to be exploring such a deal but Madrid will not bolster a direct Champions League rival so easily.
Paris Saint-Germain could explore a move for Rodrygo if they need to replace Bradley Barcola, Fabrizio Romano insists, even if the French international is unlikely to leave this summer.
Fermín López is ready to fight for his place at Barcelona but, according to El Nacional, is prepared to evaluate his situation in January. Having received interest from a number of elite sides in the Premier League, the young midfielder will not spend the entire season as a squad player.
Como manager Cesc Fàbregas is chasing a deal for Barcelona goalkeeper Iñaki Peña, Football-Italia claims. The stopper also has interest from clubs in both Spain and Türkiye.