Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Interested in Rodrygo; Real Madrid Consider Vinicius Jr Sale
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United are huge fans of Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, Jorge Picon writes. The Red Devils are looking to make another significant attacking signing after their proposed move for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo.
While Viktor Gyökeres has his sights firmly set on joining Arsenal, Pedro Sousa states Atlético Madrid, Juventus and Man Utd would all be prepared to meet Sporting CP’s transfer demands immediately if the striker indicated a willingness to listen to other offers.
Arsenal and Chelsea have both inquired about a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó, CaughtOffside reports. Man Utd are also interested but are yet to make contact.
Chelsea are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, L’Équipe claims. The Italy international is in the final year of his contract and negotiations over an extension are not progressing.
Newcastle United have reignited their pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitiké, per The Telegraph, but face being forced to meet his asking price of €100 million (£86.5 million, $116.9 million).
Flamengo right back Wesley is in advanced talks over a move to Roma, but Terra states Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is pushing to hijack the deal.
Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for Bayern Munich midfielder João Palhinha who, according to TBR Football, is also of interest to Fulham and West Ham United. GIVEMESPORT states Spurs have already made contact over a deal.
There is also interest in Palhinha from both Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion, Christian Falk writes.
Fenerbahçe have opened talks with Aston Villa over the signing of winger Leon Bailey, according to Foot Mercato. The Jamaica international is under contract until 2027 with the option of a further year.
La Liga
Real Madrid are prepared to sell Vinicius Junior this summer for a fee of €150 million ($175.4 million), Fichajes claims. His poor Club World Cup performances have only added to frustrations over his long-term form.
Officials are concerned that Vinicius is incompatible with Kylian Mbappé, El Periódico adds. If Madrid have to choose between the two, they would not hesitate to sell the Brazilian.
If Barcelona cannot sign Man Utd’s Marcus Rashford, they will move to Rafael Leão of AC Milan, El Nacional reports. RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa is seen as the next alternative.
Barcelona sporting director Deco is the “main obstacle” to a move to Catalonia for Rashford, Javi Miguel writes. He is not convinced the Englishman justifies such an expensive move.
Real Madrid have reached an agreement over personal terms with Liverpool center back Ibrahima Konaté, per Fichajes. Los Blancos are now ready to meet Liverpool’s asking price of €50 million (£43.3 million, $58.5 million) to get a deal done immediately.