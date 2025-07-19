Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Agree Sancho Sale; Barcelona Eye Shock Rodrygo Move
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United are ready to sell Jadon Sancho to Juventus for €25 million (£21.7 million, $29.1 million) after the Serie A side agreed to meet their demands, Sport Mediaset writes. The final fee may not be so high, however, as Juve have agreed to pay part of the severance Sancho will receive from United for agreeing to half his salary.
Meanwhile, The Sun claims Nottingham Forest are plotting a late move for Sancho. Nottingham Forest News, however, firmly dismisses such suggestions.
Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, who has been approached by Liverpool, has approved a summer move to Saudi Arabia, Foot Mercato reports. Whether the Magpies can be convinced to sell remains to be seen.
As Newcastle prepare for a possible departure for Isak, Fichajes names Atlético Madrid’s Julián Alvarez as a target. A bid of €130 million (£112.6 million, $151.1 million) could be submitted.
Another target for Newcastle is Paris Saint-Germain’s Randal Kolo Muani. Foot Mercato highlights rival interest from Man Utd and Juventus, who had the Frenchman on loan for the second half of last season.
Liverpool do not want to sell Ibrahima Konaté this summer but are adamant he will not be allowed to leave on a free transfer. While Football Insider notes the plan to offer him a new contract, Liverpool would listen to offers of £40 million ($53.7 million) for the Real Madrid target.
Chelsea are preparing a swap bid to sign Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers, TBR Football claims. Tosin Adarabioyo, Trevoh Chalobah and Benoît Badiashile could all be included, while Villa hold interest in both Andrey Santos and Nicolas Jackson.
Contact has been made between Bayern Munich and Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard, per Christian Falk. While the Gunners are readying the offer of a new contract, Bayern are prepared to offer a higher salary.
Manchester City will decline the chance to sell midfielder Bernardo Silva this summer but, according to Football Insider, the Portugal midfielder is already working on a free transfer away when his contract expires next year.
Tottenham Hotspur held talks over a possible move for Man City winger Jack Grealish earlier this summer, but Ben Jacobs insists Spurs are not expected to pursue the England international.
Concerns over Liverpool’s price tag of £40 million ($53.7 million) could see West Ham United pursue an initial loan deal for Harvey Elliott, Jack Rosser writes. The Hammers would be prepared to offer an option to make the move permanent.
La Liga
Ronald Araujo still has interest from two sides in Saudi Arabia. El Nacional notes the center back’s desire to remain with Barcelona, but the club are open to cashing in for offers above €40 million ($46.5 million)
The Club World Cup campaign saw Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso fall in love with midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, MARCA states. Any speculation of a summer exit for the France international has been firmly dismissed.
Real Madrid officials are already thinking about how they would spend the €350 million ($406.9 million) potentially on offer from Saudi Arabia for Vinicius Junior. According to Fichajes, the plan would be to sign Man City midfielder Rodri, Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté and a new striker who compliments Kylian Mbappé.
Barcelona have contacted intermediaries to express their interest in a stunning move to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, UOL reports. The Brazil international is a “favorite” of many in Catalonia.
Rayo Vallecano, Real Betis and Valencia have all expressed an interest in Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajčetić, per ESPN, after being impressed by his spell on loan with Las Palmas.
With Napoli ending their pursuit of Darwin Núñez, the Liverpool forward is now emerging as a target for four other teams. CaughtOffside names AC Milan and Barcelona alongside Al Hilal and Al Nassr, with the strongest interest coming from the Saudi Arabian pair.