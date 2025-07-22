Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Focus on Sesko; Real Madrid Plot Konate, Saliba Double Swoop
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United have set their sights on RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško, Football Insider reports. It would take an offer over £70 million ($94.3 million) to trigger his release clause.
Space in the squad could be made through the departure of Rasmus Højlund. Corriere dello Sport states Man Utd are open to loaning the striker out on a deal which would also include an obligation to buy, and Foot Mercato names Atalanta and Lazio as suitors.
Bayern Munich are ramping up their efforts to sign Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, per TEAMtalk. Man Utd are also interested and have explored a swap deal involving Alejandro Garnacho, but the Blues are looking for a straight sale.
Alexander Isak has warned Newcastle United he wants a record-breaking weekly salary of £300,000 ($404,000) to sign a new contract this summer, according to talkSPORT. Al Hilal and Liverpool are both interested in the Sweden international.
After ending interest in Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez, La Gazzetta dello Sport claims Napoli could move for Reds teammate Federico Chiesa. Manchester City winger Jack Grealish is also a target for the Serie A side.
Tottenham Hotspur are advancing with a move for Bournemouth center back Illia Zabarnyi, Football Insider writes. An offer of £60 million ($80.8 million) would likely be enough to get a deal done.
Chelsea are ready to propose a swap deal to Aston Villa for midfielder Morgan Rogers. CaughtOffside names use Benoît Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo as three possible makeweights.
Man Utd have joined Chelsea in pursuit of 18-year-old Motor Lublin center back Bright Ede, onet reports. The Blues are leading the race and came close to an agreement before the Club World Cup.
Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika is in no rush to accept an approach from West Ham United, Africafoot claims. The 24-year-old could end up signing a new contract this summer.
La Liga
Real Madrid’s long-term plan involves signing both Ibrahima Konaté and William Saliba, AS states. Both players are rejecting contract talks, with Liverpool and Arsenal respectively, in the hope of sealing moves to Spain.
Another Premier League star, Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández, is keen to join Real Madrid this summer. Fichajes claims a bid of €150 million (£130 million, $175.1 million) is imminent.
Athletic Club have reached a full agreement to re-sign Al Nassr center back Aymeric Laporte, RADIO MARCA reports.
Barcelona officials are concerned that Marcus Rashford’s arrival in Catalonia could upset the delicate dynamic of Hansi Flick’s squad, according to Carles Fité. The manager’s struggles in handling behind-the-scenes tensions during his first season at the club have worried those in charge.
There is nothing to shock reports from Brazil claiming Barcelona could move to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, Fabrizio Romano insists. Such a deal is described as “impossible”.