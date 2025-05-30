Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Return for Sesko; Real Madrid Aware of Lewis-Skelly Standoff
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United have joined Arsenal in the race for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško, BILD state. Director of football Christopher Vivell, who brought the striker into the Red Bull system in 2019, recently watched him in action.
Arsenal have already struck an agreement over personal terms with Šeško, per Team News and Ticks. Reports of an asking price as high as £93 million ($125.5 million) are wide of the mark.
There is also interest in Šeško from Liverpool who, according to Anfield Watch, have now added Paris Saint-Germain striker Gonçalo Ramos to their shortlist. A deal could be done for around £55 million ($74.2 million).
Pep Guardiola has urged Manchester City not to reignite their pursuit of Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, El Nacional claim. The manager believes Araujo is simply not good enough for his side.
Amid concerns they could lose Cristian Romero this summer, Football Insider state Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to ramp up their interest in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi.
Arsenal and Bayern Munich are interested in signing AC Milan forward Rafael Leão, Fichajes report. An asking price of €130 million (£109.4 million, $147.6 million) is too much for those sides but three clubs in Saudi Arabia are prepared to make such bids.
João Félix is in talks over a return to Benfica, CaughtOffside write. Chelsea want to sell the Portugal international permanently but are only likely to receive a loan offer.
Brighton & Hove Albion winger Yankuba Minteh is emerging as a target for a number of Premier League sides. Stretty News name Arsenal, Liverpool, Man Utd and Tottenham as potential suitors.
Aston Villa have made a bid of £40 million ($54 million) for Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, per CaughtOffside. Man Utd are interested in the Frenchman as a replacement for Andre Onana.
La Liga
Real Madrid have been alerted to the potential availability of Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly, The Guardian state. The 18-year-old has just one year left on his contract and negotiations over an extension are “not going well”.
Despite interest in Liverpool’s Luis Díaz and Man Utd’s Marcus Rashford, Barcelona president Joan Laporta wants his side to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leão instead. El Nacional claim moves are being made to raise the funds needed to pull off a deal.
Real Madrid have reached an agremeent over a contract with Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, according to TodoFichajes. A deal could be closed in the coming days for a fee of around €60 million ($68.1 million).
Athletic Club winger Nico Williams has received a fresh approach from Chelsea, Simon Phillips writes. The Blues now know they transfer budget after qualifying for the Champions League and are exploring the cost of a move for the Spain international.
Versatile Getafe star Christantus Uche has emerged as a target for a number of Premier League sides. Once on the radar of Chelsea, Football España claim Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford and Newcastle United are all tracking the 22-year-old midfielder.
Paris Saint-Germain are ready to trigger the $45 million (€39.6 million) release clause in the contract of 17-year-old River Plate midfielder Franco Mastantuono, but TyC Sports state he wants to play for Real Madrid and will wait for Los Blancos to make an offer.
Real Sociedad goalkeeper Álex Remiro is a target for Barcelona, according to SPORT. A move is being prepared for 2026, when his release clause of €70 million ($79.5 million) will drop significantly.
Los Angeles FC are keen on a move for Atlético Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, Fichajes claim, and a bid will be made if LAFC qualify for this summer’s Club World Cup.